Another one! Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin found a creative way to announce that they are expecting a daughter.

“It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around. What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud?” Hilaria, 38, captioned an Instagram video on Monday, May 9. “Perhaps nothing that we can define. We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey.”

In the social media upload, Hilaria and Alec, 64, were joined by their children as they all celebrated the upcoming arrival. Every member of the family offered advice to their baby sister.

Hilaria, who shares Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months, and Lucia, 13 months, with Alec, continued, “We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self. I share with you our family’s hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice for our new baby. I feel so much joy, watching these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom.”

For the Massachusetts native, one of the “greatest gifts” was getting to record the message with her loved ones, adding, “Join us in honoring this whole little independent human, growing inside of me❤️.”

The unique gender reveal comes two months after the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost announced that she is expecting her seventh child. “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” she wrote via Instagram. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

At the time, Hilaria noted that her kids were “super excited” about the surprise addition. “Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times,” she added. “I’ve missed you during my break from social media. I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones.”

Alec, who also shares 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger, later called out trolls who questioned why he has such a large family. “People ask why,” the 30 Rock alum captioned an Instagram video of daughter Lucia making faces at the camera last month. “This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!