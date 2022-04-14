The main motivation. Alec Baldwin shared adorable footage of his youngest child amid news that the actor and his pregnant wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are expecting their seventh child together, his eighth.

“People ask why,” the 30 Rock alum, 64, captioned a Wednesday, April 13, Instagram video of his 13-month-old daughter, Lucia, making silly faces at the camera. “This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”

The social media upload came two weeks after Hilaria, 38, revealed that baby No. 7 is on the way. The pair’s upcoming arrival will join Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months, and Lucia.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” the Living Clearly Method author wrote via Instagram in March. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

Alec is also the father of 26-year-old daughter Ireland with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

Earlier this month, the model reacted to the former yoga instructor’s pregnancy news, writing via Instagram: “I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family. I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business. … I don’t care.”

The Los Angeles native went on to write, “I smoke weed, I eat good food and I mind MY own business. I am so grateful and lucky to be where I am. Thank you to those who always send me support and kind words. To those that still have a negative opinion of me, stick around. … Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

The couple previously welcomed their daughter Lucia in February 2021 via surrogate, five months after Eduardo’s birth — and Alec slammed Instagram trolls commenting on his expanding family.

“Shut the f–k up and mind your own business,” the Oscar nominee wrote via Instagram in March 2021. “I believe that people should simply say congratulations, or just shut the f–k up. That’s it.” The Emmy winner went on to call “America … a country fueled by hate.”

As for Hilaria, the Massachusetts native explained their choice to grow at the time, writing, “Many of you may remember [my previous pregnancy loss] at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.