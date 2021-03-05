A full load! While Hilaria Baldwin is thrilled to be a mom of six little ones, she admitted that having two babies so close together is far from easy.

The Massachusetts native, 37, opened up about juggling her 5-month-old son, Eduardo, along with her newborn daughter, María Lucia, via her Instagram Stories. She began by posting a pic of her youngest children adorably resting in bed with her, writing, “I have a lap full of babies.”

Baldwin then shared a candid story about a not-so-great poop situation that occurred.

“Having two small babies is so fun and cute. There are also challenges,” she wrote. “Like, Lucia just had an explosion and I have Eduardo rolling around … So I’m just gonna lay here, covered in poop, entertaining Edu … until I get a genius idea how to get out of this 💩 situation.”

On Monday, March 1, the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost announced the arrival of her sixth child with husband Alec Baldwin via Instagram. She shared a photo of their kids, Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo surrounding her along with a sixth child. “7,” she simply captioned the intimate shot, referencing Alec’s daughter Ireland, 25, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Us Weekly confirmed that the Baldwins welcomed their newborn daughter, María, via surrogate. Five months earlier, Hilaria gave birth to their son Eduardo after experiencing two miscarriages in 2019.

“Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 4, alongside a pic of Eduardo and María bundled up in bed. “Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them.”

The fitness guru continued, “Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief — braver than us … and they held out hope. To experience and accept life’s ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us. Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing — we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him. We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world. María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives — almost like twins, we love you so much.”

Earlier this week, Alec, 62, reacted to trolls’ criticism of the longtime couple expanding their brood further. After one user commented that their “first response” to the actor’s baby news was “yikes,” the 30 Rock alum replied, “I believe that people should simply say ‘Congratulations’ or just shut the f–k up. That’s it.”

When another individual questioned who “the mother” of their sixth child was, the Saturday Night Live alum wrote back, “shut the f–k up” and told them to “mind your own business.”

Hilaria, who has been married to Alec since 2012, has opened up about the challenges of parenting in the past.

“I think the threes are really tricky,” the businesswoman told Parents in December 2020. “They have such complicated emotions, and they are able to articulate so many things, but not able to self-regulate as well as when they get a little bit older. But you know, at the same time, they’re still super cute. So, we’re very forgiving.”