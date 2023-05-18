Their little one has arrived! Ireland Baldwin and boyfriend RAC (real name André Allen Anjos) welcomed their first child.

Baldwin, 27, announced the exciting news on Thursday, May 18, by sharing a sweet selfie of herself, RAC, 37, and their newborn via Instagram. She captioned the pic with her little girl’s name: Holland.

Alaia Baldwin praised her cousin’s new mom glow in the post’s comments, writing, “But you look so pretty.” Rumer Willis also shared her congratulations for the couple. “Omg omg hi sweet girl 😍 we can’t wait to squeeze you 😍,” the 34-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, who recently welcomed her own first-born, commented on Thursday.

The model – who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger – took to social media on New Year’s Eve 2022 to reveal that she was pregnant with her first baby.

“Happy New Year ❤️,” Ireland and the musician captioned a joint Instagram post of the sonogram.

In an Instagram Story later that same day, the Grudge Match actress shared the pregnancy test and jokingly assured followers that “It’s not a dog lol.”

Following her big news, Ireland’s friends took to the comments section to congratulate her, including Rumer Willis, who also announced her own pregnancy that same month. “Yay can’t wait to meet you little one,” she wrote.

The Los Angeles native revealed her pregnancy news just three months after stepmother Hilaria Baldwin welcomed baby No. 7 with Alec, 64. Ireland spoke up in support of her father and Hilaria, 39, after the duo, who married in 2012, announced they were expecting another child.

“I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” the A Dark Foe actress wrote in a lengthy Instagram post in April 2022. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free – it’s none of my business … I don’t care.”

Ireland went on to explain how her life is based in Oregon with RAC, their six dogs and her work.

“I smoke weed, I eat good food and I mind MY own business,” she added at the time. “I am so grateful and lucky to be where I am. Thank you to those who always send me support and kind words. To those that still have a negative opinion of me, stick around.”

The couple, who started dating in 2021, have embarked on several joint ventures including their Good Times company.

“I am a business owner,” Ireland told TikTok viewers in August 2022. “[My boyfriend and I] are opening up a café, wine bar and a boutique. And we are starting a brand together. Another big part of my life is I am a foster rescue dog mom, I work in adoption and I work with a lot of fosters and a lot of rescues. I am in the works and in the process of starting my own rescue and have been for a while. The biggest piece of the puzzle is that I am a screenwriter.”