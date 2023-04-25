New mom! Rumer Willis and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Tuesday, April 18.

“Louetta Isley Thomas Willis ✨ You are pure magic 🌱. Born at home on Tuesday, April 18th.

You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨,” Willis, 34, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 24, alongside a sweet photo of the newborn.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first little one in a joint Instagram post in December 2022.

In the photo, the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore showed off her baby bump as Thomas kissed her belly. The duo simply captioned the post with a growing plant emoji.

The House Bunny actress previously got candid about potentially expanding her family one day .

“Even my dad [Bruce] puts pressure on me and he is so out of even who I’m dating at all, but he, over the quarantine was like, ‘So, I’d like for you to have a son because I need some male energy in this group,’” Rumer explained during a November 2020 appearance on The Talk. “It’s a lot of women, obviously. He has five daughters and my mom and my stepmom, so there’s just a lot of female energy.”

The Die Hard star shares Rumer, along with daughters Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, with ex-wife Moore, 60. The pair divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage. In 2009, he married Emma Heming, and the couple welcomed daughters Mabel and Evelyn in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

Rumer and Thomas, 28, gushed about each other via social media before confirming their relationship in November 2022.

“@derekrichardthomas and @thehailmaries are the most talented singers and songwriters I have heard in a very long time (maybe ever) and tonight I had the pleasure of getting to sing a few tunes with them,” the Dancing with the Stars alum shared via Instagram in May 2022 alongside a video of the performance.

In August 2022, the Hail Maries producer posted a sweet birthday message on his Instagram account.

“Happy birthday @rumerwillis ❤️. In the short time we’ve been together you have filled my life with joy and peace. Everything is just so easy with you,” Thomas captioned a photo of the pair. “We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you 😘. You’re a magical human. I’m so glad you came into my life :-).”

One month before sharing that she was pregnant, Rumer confirmed her relationship with Thomas by sharing a series of photos from a romantic fall photo shoot on Instagram.

Later that month, the duo made their official red carpet debut. “Out on the town with my handsome fella…,” the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star captioned a photo of her and the Vista Kicks singer via Instagram at the time.