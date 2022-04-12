Alec Baldwin and Daughter Ireland Baldwin’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Highs and lows! Alec Baldwin and his eldest child, Ireland Baldwin, haven’t been afraid to speak candidly about their evolving father-daughter relationship over the years.

The 30 Rock alum welcomed Ireland in October 1995 with his then-wife, Kim Basinger. While the couple split in 2002 and experienced a contentious custody battle, the Georgia native told The Edit in April 2016 that she and the actor are now “cool” and “life goes on.”

The former model went on to tell the magazine that “divorce is hard on a kid,” adding, “Ours was very public and nasty. So I brought up Ireland in a very unconventional way. I just wanted her to be free. If she wanted to have her friends over and write over the walls with pen, that was fine. I wanted her childhood to be full of love and light and animals and friends.”

Alec moved on with Hilaria Baldwin, going on to welcome Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo and Lucia with his wife. The former yoga instructor is now pregnant with their seventh child together.

Ireland has been vocal about her bond with the Living Clearly Method author since Hilaria and Alec wed in June 2012 in New York.

“I prayed for two lesbian moms from the womb but having two moms this way will do,” the model commented on a March 2020 Instagram post of Hilaria’s that compared their bond to that of “girlfriends.”

The Los Angeles native even defended the New York University grad when Hilaria came under fire for allegedly faking her Spanish heritage.

“She is a good person,” Ireland wrote via Instagram of the Massachusetts native in December 2020. “She’s a caring person who has always respected my relationship with my dad and I have a great relationship with her. … Hilaria is a wonderful mother who takes great care of her kids, and she takes great care of my dad and that’s really all that matters to me.”

The actress subsequently called Instagram trolls bashing the Yoga Vida cocreator “sad and pathetic,” writing to Hilaria: “When I’m worth $900 billion, I will definitely give you and the kids and maybe my dad a little bit.”

Keep scrolling to see Ireland and Alec’s quotes about their relationship, from his reaction to her nearly nude social media snaps to her thoughts on his infamous 2007 voicemail calling her a pig.