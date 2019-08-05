Super serious! Ireland Baldwin posted a nearly nude photo on Instagram last month — and she had something to say about her dad Alec Baldwin’s response.

The Saturday Night Live star, 61, commented, “I’m sorry. What?” on the July 17 social media upload, and the model, 23, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Weedmaps Museum of Weed grand opening in Los Angeles on Friday, August 2, that her dad was “not joking.” She explained, “That’s how dads are.”

The actor wasn’t the only one to comment on the skyline pic, captioned, “Thank you @sixtyhotels for the beautiful stay. I may never be allowed back but it’s chill. Also my butt isn’t that white. It’s the sun. No it’s also that white.” Billy Baldwin wrote, “Tough one for Uncle Billy to ‘like.’ #awkward.”

Despite the controversial comments on her Instagram upload, the Los Angeles native doesn’t plan on shying away from risqué shots in the future.

“I like being naked,” the Grudge Match actress told Us. “The slut-shaming and all the s—t that I get all the time from posting a photo, I don’t even look at comments anymore. People are wasting their time, honestly. … I’m going to continue to be naked and it’s fun and everyone should be. Honestly!”

She went on to describe the pics that her father has the most problems with, explaining, “The photos I get yelled at by my dad are the ones where I am drunk-eating at night at 2 a.m. at IHOP. I posted this video, like, drinking maple syrup, and he was like, ‘You have to take that down! No one’s going to take you seriously.’ And I’m like, ‘Get over it, old man.’”

Alec and his ex-wife, Kim Basinger, welcomed Ireland in 1995. The Emmy winner married Hilaria Baldwin in 2012, and they are parents to Carmen, 5, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, 14 months.

With reporting by Lindsay Hoffman

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!