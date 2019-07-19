Alec Baldwin and brother Billy Baldwin weren’t thrilled when Ireland Baldwin, Alec’s daughter, posted her nearly naked butt on Instagram.

In the photo, the 23-year-old model wears a thong as she poses in front of a city skyline, her back to the camera. “Thank you @sixtyhotels for the beautiful stay. I may never be allowed back but it’s chill,” she wrote in the caption to the Wednesday, July 17, upload. “Also my butt isn’t that white. It’s the sun. No it’s also that white.”

The racy post did not go unnoticed by Ireland’s famous family. “I’m sorry. What?” Alec, 61, wrote.

“Tough one for Uncle Billy to ‘like,’” added Billy, 56. “#awkward.”

Alec also seemed chagrined last year when Ireland posted another sexy shot, this one a portrait of her posing in a swimsuit while straddling a motorcycle. “No. Just . . . No,” the 30 Rock alum wrote at the time.

Ireland, Alec’s daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger, is all about promoting body positivity and keeping it real online. “This is who I am, take it or leave,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post in 2017. “I am not going to be body-shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I’m not going to spend hours Photoshopping my authenticity away. I’m not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else. I’m not going to be told that I’m damaged goods because of my tattoos.”

She has also been candid with her Instagram followers about her body image journey. “Sometimes I get caught up in the opinions of others and I get really down on myself,” she wrote in April 2017. “I am pale white. I hardly tan. I have cellulite. I’m not petite. I’m around 6 ft. I drop weight rather quickly but gain it by eating one bagel. I’m a 36 D cup and I have a booty. I’ve got inner thigh fat. And outer thigh. And just straight up thigh fat. I’ve gone from a size 00 to a size 6 to a size whatever to not knowing to not eating to eating boxes of pizza to starving myself to being gym obsessed to eating my way out of a Sprinkles Cupcakes bakery to now.”

Ireland delighted the Internet on Sunday, July 14, when she showed off her cleavage and gave a funny shout-out. “[I’ve] been eating a lot of brown bread at cheesecake factory and it’s going to my boobs,” she wrote. “#lifehack.”

