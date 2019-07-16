



Ireland Baldwin has some advice worth listening to! On Sunday, July 14, the model shared a snapshot of herself on Instagram showing off her cleavage in a black bra.

The revealing photo was accompanied by an unlikely caption. [I’ve] been eating a lot of brown bread at cheesecake factory and it’s going to my boobs,” the 23-year-old wrote. She also added “#lifehack.”

The picture already has more than 25,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Many users (including a few famous ones) even identified with Baldwin’s sentiment. “My daughter Just had it yesterday,” wrote musician Carnie Wilson. “Literally the best bread ever.” Added another user: “That brown bread followed by a passion fruit mojito is fire. No shame!”

The Cheesecake Factory’s brown wheat bread, which is served warm with a side of butter before every entree, has developed a bit of a cult following thanks to its fluffy texture and slightly sweet taste. In fact, the carb-heavy item proved to be so widely loved, that the chain now sells it in loaf, baguette and dinner roll form at supermarkets across the country.

As for Baldwin, her LOL-worthy shoutout to the California-based restaurant chain is just one of the interesting food-related updates she’s shared in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the Grudge Match actress, who is the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, posted an Instagram video of herself at IHOP drinking maple syrup straight from the bottle.

“Oh my god, you’re such a savage,” a friend can be heard saying in the background as Baldwin downs the sweet topping.

Last month, Baldwin shared a snapshot of her bowl of ramen and called it “my baby daddy,” and she has also posted photos of fish sandwiches, truffle pasta and more.

In the past, the Los Angeles native has been very open about promoting body positivity. “This is who I am, take it or leave. I am not going to be body shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I’m not going to spend hours photo shopping my authenticity away,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself posing in her underwear in June 2017. “I’m not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else. I’m not going to be told that I’m damaged goods because of my tattoos.”

She added, “Most days I’m self-conscious, but today I love every curve and edge. Your body should be treated with the dignity and respect it deserves.”

