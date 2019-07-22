Giving mama bear a scare! Ireland Baldwin posted a racy photo to Instagram on Sunday, July 21, and it quickly sparked a reaction from her mom, Kim Basinger.

“Mood,” the model, 23, wrote alongside a photo of the late Romy Schneider laying naked on a bed with her bare bum showing, which drew the attention of many of her followers — including Basinger — who believed the lady in the snap was Baldwin.

“What ??? What ???? Where ??? Where ??? Who ???? Who??? Your MOM …..” the Batman actress, 65, replied with a red mad face emoji.

Baldwin didn’t miss a beat responding to her mom, either. “This isn’t me!!!!” she wrote.

Others were quick to share a similar sentiment to Basinger’s thoughts.

“You’re giving your parents heart attacks. You’re so beautiful and I’m sure talented too why seek negative attention by posting vulgar stuff,” one fan wrote. Another added: “You’re screaming for attention. Certainly there are other ways to achieve it.”

And while the photo, in fact, wasn’t of Baldwin, followers had good reason to think it was, as she isn’t shy about showing off her fit figure in sultry Instagram pictures. Earlier this month, the California native turned heads when she exposed her backside in nothing but a thong while taking in the views of a city skyline.

“Thank you @sixtyhotels for the beautiful stay. I may never be allowed back but it’s chill,” she captioned the risqué pic. “Also my butt isn’t that white. It’s the sun. No it’s also that white.”

Baldwin’s father, Alec Baldwin, and her uncle Billy Baldwin weren’t too pleased with the photo opportunity.

“I’m sorry. What?” Alec, 61, wrote. Billy added: “Tough one for Uncle Billy to ‘like,’ #awkward.”

However, Ireland’s posts seemingly come from a good place. The Grudge Match actress is often vocal about her desire to stay true to herself and promote body positivity on social media.

“Sometimes I get caught up in the opinions of others and I get really down on myself,” she wrote alongside a video of herself in April 2017. “I am pale white. I hardly tan. I have cellulite. I’m not petite. I’m around 6 ft. I drop weight rather quickly but gain it by eating one bagel. I’m a 36 D cup and I have a booty. I’ve got inner thigh fat. And outer thigh. And just straight up thigh fat. I’ve gone from a size 00 to a size 6 to a size whatever to not knowing to not eating to eating boxes of pizza to starving myself to being gym obsessed to eating my way out of a Sprinkles Cupcakes bakery to now.”

