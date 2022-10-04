Seven and counting! Hilaria Baldwin shared her first family portrait after welcoming baby No. 7 with husband Alec Baldwin.

“What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland [Baldwin], you are missed and loved ✨,” Hilaria, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 3, alongside a photo of her and the 30 Rock alum, 64, surrounded by their children. She matched the little ones, all of whom were wearing white, while her husband donned a darker outfit.

The yoga instructor announced the birth of their youngest child, Ilaria, last month. “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, Ilaria Catalina Irena,” she captioned an Instagram video of highlights from the delivery room.

The Massachusetts native continued: “Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you✨.”

Hilaria and Alec also share Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 18 months. In April, the Beetlejuice actor’s daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger, 26-year-old Ireland, reacted to the news that her father was getting ready to welcome his seventh child with the Yoga Vida cofounder.

“I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” the California native wrote via Instagram at the time. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business. … I don’t care.”

She continued: “I smoke weed, I eat good food and I mind MY own business. I am so grateful and lucky to be where I am. Thank you to those who always send me support and kind words. To those that still have a negative opinion of me, stick around.”

Ireland and her father have had their ups and downs since the Emmy Award winner and Basinger, 68, split in 2002. During an April appearance on Red Table Talk with her mother, the model described Alec as “someone who grew up in a family” that would “tell him he’s weak” for experiencing anxiety.

She continued: “There’s things I would go to my father for, but if I ever even try to have this conversation in any way with him, I don’t think he would be able to really absorb any of it.”

Despite some ongoing differences, the father-daughter duo has moved past one of their most controversial moments. While participating in a roast of the Glengarry Glen Ross actor in June 2017, Ireland poked fun at a leaked voicemail in which the New York native called her a “thoughtless little pig” when she was 11.

“I’m here to roast this big old ham I call my father. Speaking of pigs, some of you may remember me as that ‘thoughtless little pig’ you read about,” she said at the time. “That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that. Because I’m 6-foot-2 [and] I would kick his ass.”