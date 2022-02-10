Revisiting her past. Ireland Baldwin reflected on some of the names she’s been called over the years — and she included dad Alec Baldwin‘s “thoughtless little pig” remark.

The model, 26, posted her own take on the “That’s Not My Name” trend on Wednesday, February 9. “My name is Ireland … but the media likes to call me,” read the text over a TikTok video shared to her Instagram feed. Her first name listed was “fat,” followed by “thoughtless little pig.”

The latter phrase, however, came from her father, 63, who called her the name in a leaked voicemail recorded in April 2007 when Ireland was 11 years old. The audio surfaced as the 30 Rock alum was in the midst of divorcing his eldest daughter’s mother, Kim Basinger.

“I can’t even tell you how much time I’ve wasted worrying about headlines and comments,” the Los Angeles native wrote in a caption accompanying her post. “Can you believe that? Can you believe how much control we give others and how much power we give their narratives.”

The PETA spokesperson went on to say that she tries to avoid reading negative commentary about herself, adding that she’s “excited” to show her fans what she’s been working on — even if it means staying in the public eye.

“I know that my decision to work in the entertainment industry will of course bring on the constant comparison to the achievements of both my parents, and I continue to embrace the parts of myself that are indeed like them,” she wrote. “But I am very excited to show you the individual that I am and the person I’ve grown to very proud of.”

The California native has previously joked about her dad’s infamous comment, mentioning it during a roast of the actor taped in June 2017. “I’m here to roast this big old ham I call my father. Speaking of pigs, some of you may remember me as that ‘thoughtless little pig’ you read about,” she said at the time. “That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that. Because I’m 6-foot-2 [and] I would kick his ass.”

Shortly after the incident, the Oscar nominee publicly apologized to Ireland during an appearance on The View. “Obviously, calling your child a pig or anything else is improper and inappropriate, and I apologize to my daughter for that,” he said at the time. “Everyone in my life who knows me knows that I have a great relationship with my daughter.”

After finalizing his divorce from Basinger, 68, in 2000, Alec moved on with Hilaria Baldwin, whom he wed in June 2012. The duo share six children: Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 17 months, and Lucia, 11 months.

When her stepmother, 38, was accused of cultural appropriation in December 2020, Ireland came to her defense via Instagram. “She is very kind, she’s a good person,” the Grudge Match star said at the time. “And she’s a caring person who’s always respected my relationship with my dad.”

