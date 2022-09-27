Inside Alec, Hilaria Baldwin’s ‘Unbreakable Bond’ After Welcoming 7th Baby

Celebrating their family. After Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the couple’s first days with the infant.

“They’re doing great. Everybody’s feeling well. The baby is healthy. The family is spending time bonding as a family of 9,” the insider shares with Us. “The kids all have smiles on their faces and are so happy. They love taking turns holding Ilaria.”

According to the source, the couple’s big brood has been having “so much fun” welcoming their newest sibling into the mix. “All their faces lit up meeting her! It’s really a special time for the whole family. It’s like Christmas came early,” the insider says of Hilaria, 38, and Alec’s kids, Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 18 months.

The pair’s marriage has also gotten stronger amid the exciting news. “Hilaria is a pro at being a mom. It’s second nature to her now. She feels completely blessed and couldn’t be happier,” the source continues. “Her and Alec make such a great team and have this unbreakable bond. They’re focused on their family at this time and getting settled in with Ilaria — that’s what matters most to them.”

The Living Clearly Method author recently opened up about adjusting to her new normal. “Making sure my other babies feel they have mama time too,” she wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday, September 26. “Bringing baby home is magical … and it’s always a transition that we all feel. I am trying to balance new mom again, with breastfeeding, healing and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be.”

The “What’s One More” podcast host added: “Am I getting right? Def not all the time. Mama guilt? Obviously. Emotions: all over the place. Seventh time around, I know this is a process.”

Earlier this month, Hilaria and Alec, 64, announced their little one’s arrival. “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, Ilaria Catalina Irena,” the former yoga instructor captioned a video from the delivery room on Saturday, September 24. She welcomed her daughter two days prior.

In the lengthy social media post, Hilaria gushed about the next chapter of her life as a mother of seven, adding, “Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you✨.”

The Massachusetts native previously got honest about adding another child to the family. “It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around. What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud?” Hilaria reflected via an Instagram video in May. “Perhaps nothing that we can define. We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper