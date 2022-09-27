Keeping it real. Hilaria Baldwin detailed the ways she and her family are adjusting after the arrival of her and husband Alec Baldwin‘s seventh baby.

“Making sure my other babies feel they have mama time too,” the Living Clearly Method author, 38, wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday, September 26. “Bringing baby home is magical … and it’s always a transition that we all feel. I am trying to balance new mom again, with breastfeeding, healing and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be.”

The “What’s One More” podcast host added that being a mom of seven isn’t always easy. “Am I getting right? Def not all the time,” she continued. “Mama guilt? Obviously. Emotions: all over the place. 7th time around, I know this is a process.”

The former yoga instructor and the Emmy winner, 64, welcomed baby Ilaria on Thursday, September 22. “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, Ilaria Catalina Irena,” Hilaria wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 24. “Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you✨.”

The Massachusetts native and the 30 Rock alum are the parents of Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 18 months. Alec also shares daughter Ireland, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, announced their latest pregnancy news in March. “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” Hilaria wrote via Instagram at the time. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

Last month, the “Mom Brain” host clapped back at critics who question the size of her and Alec’s large family. “When people ask or comment, we often go to silly and very self-deprecating jokes on my part,” she wrote in an Instagram post in August. “I love to laugh at myself — so it’s all good … keeps me sane. All jokes aside, however, I am grateful for this experience.”

Alec, for his part, addressed haters in April, sharing a video of his then-youngest child, Lucia, making silly faces for the camera. “People ask why,” the Beetlejuice star wrote via Instagram. “This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”