Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Reacts to Haters Who 'Comment' on Her Large Family

Standing her ground. Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin responded to critics who question the size of her and husband Alec Baldwin‘s family.

“When people ask or comment, we often go to silly and very self-deprecating jokes on my part,” the yoga instructor, 38, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 30. “I love to laugh at myself — so it’s all good … keeps me sane. All jokes aside, however, I am grateful for this experience.”

The Massachusetts native continued: “I know too well the joys and the losses, the beauty and the heartache, that motherhood brings. I have learned to respect and embrace the wonderful, the hard, the uncomfortable, the magical, and the unknown of this incredible process I am so blessed to experience again and again.”

The Living Clearly Method author and the Emmy winner, 64, are currently expecting their seventh child. The duo — who tied the knot in 2012 — are the parents of Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 23 months, and Lucia, 18 months. The 30 Rock alum also shares daughter Ireland, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria announced her latest pregnancy news in March. “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

One month later, the Beetlejuice actor clapped back at critics wondering why he and his wife keep expanding their already large brood. “People ask why,” Alec captioned an April Instagram video of Lucia making silly faces for the camera. “This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”

Ireland, for her part, wondered why so many strangers are interested in how she feels about her siblings. “I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” the model wrote via Instagram in April. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business. … I don’t care.”

The New York Film Academy graduate went on to say that she’s happy with her life with boyfriend André Allen Anjos and their dogs.

“I smoke weed, I eat good food and I mind MY own business,” Ireland continued. “I am so grateful and lucky to be where I am. Thank you to those who always send me support and kind words. To those that still have a negative opinion of me, stick around.”