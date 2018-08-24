Ireland Baldwin has opened up about a past eating disorder, sharing sobering anecdotes from her struggles.

The 22-year-old posted an undated photo of herself to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 23, captioning the shot “Annorexia flashback.”

Baldwin also shared a pic of her past self in a bikini, superimposing the image with the word “Nope.”

“I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance!” she wrote, per E! News. “Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!”

The model, whose parents are Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, said she would “eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until I couldn’t feel my legs right before bed.”

And when social media trolls criticized her physique, Baldwin “would run on a treadmill for the entire duration of at least three episodes of Friday Night Lights.”

The Sports Illustrated model previously espoused body positivity via Instagram in June 2017. “I am not going to be body-shamed for being pale or not stick thin,” she said at the time. “I’m not going to spend hours Photoshopping my authenticity away. I’m not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else.”

Baldwin’s Instagram activity also made headlines last week after her 60-year-old father commented on a racy photo she posted. Wrote the 30 Rock actor: “No. Just … No.”

