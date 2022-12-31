Ireland Baldwin Is Pregnant, Expecting Her 1st Child With Boyfriend RAC

New year, new baby. Ireland Baldwin revealed she is pregnant with her first child by sharing a photo of her sonogram on Saturday, December 31.

“Happy New Year ❤️,” the model, 27, captioned the snap via Instagram. The photo was a joint post from Ireland, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, and longtime boyfriend André Allen Anjos (stage name RAC).

In an Instagram Story later on Saturday, Ireland shared the pregnancy test and assured followers, “It’s not a dog lol.”

The couple, who started dating in 2021, have several joint ventures in addition to their little bundle of joy, including their Good Times company.

“I am a business owner,” Ireland told TikTok viewers in August. “[My boyfriend and I] are opening up a café, wine bar, and a boutique. And we are starting a brand together. Another big part of my life is I am a foster rescue dog mom, I work in adoption and I work with a lot of fosters and a lot of rescues. I am in the works and in the process of starting my own rescue and have been for a while. The biggest piece of the puzzle is that I am a screenwriter and before you go ‘What have you done?’, I’ve done nothing.”

She continued, “I just took this career path. I was modeling for most of the younger chunk of my life thus far and then I took a path in screenwriting right before COVID hit. I started production with my best friend and we pitched TV shows and we write movie scripts, we work on commercial stuff. We have been working together now for a couple of years and things are just getting started for us. Everyone has to start somewhere!”

Ireland’s celeb pals immediately congratulated her. Rumer Willis, who also announced her pregnancy earlier this month, wrote, “Yay can’t wait to meet you little one.”

Francesca Scorsese added, “Congrats!!!! Omg!!!!” while Caroline D’Amore commented, “Omg! So happy for you! Congratulations wowowowowow!!!! what a great way to end the year.”

Her pregnancy news comes just three months after stepmother Hilaria Baldwin welcomed her seventh child with Alec, 64. After welcoming Ireland with Basinger, who he married in 1992 and divorced in 2002, the 30 Rock star married Hilaria, 38, welcomed Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 22 months, and Ilaria, 3 months.

Ireland spoke up in support of the Beetlejuice star in April after he and Hilaria announced that they were expecting their seventh child together, his eighth. “I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” the Los Angeles native wrote in a lengthy Instagram post at the time. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business. … I don’t care.”

The New York Film Academy grad went on to explain that her life is based in Oregon with Anjos, their six dogs and her work.

“I smoke weed, I eat good food and I mind MY own business,” Ireland added. “I am so grateful and lucky to be where I am. Thank you to those who always send me support and kind words. To those that still have a negative opinion of me, stick around.”