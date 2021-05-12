That’s amore! Caroline D’Amore was no stranger to the Hollywood high life before joining the cast on The Hills: New Beginnings.

The Pizza Girl CEO, 36, grew up in Malibu and has been a staple in the entertainment world for decades having acted, DJ’d and hung out with Paris Jackson, Kim Kardashian and more A-listers.

Us Weekly confirmed in March 2020 that Caroline would be joining the season 2 cast of the MTV series and that Mischa Barton would not be coming back.

Ahead of the show’s May premiere, the “Music Man” producer spoke to Us about being the newbie on the series, saying, she actually knew “a lot” of her costars before filming began.

“I did a movie with Audrina [Patridge] called Sorority Row way back in the day, and we actually played sisters in it, and we kind of stayed close since then,” she told Us exclusively in May. “Brody [Jenner] and I knew each other very young. [We] went to Malibu High together.”

Despite knowing most of her screen partners, Caroline joked that “everybody kind of left me to hang out and dry” and learn to navigate the show on her own.

“I think it was kind of, like, ‘Well, you’re the new girl, let’s see what happens.’ I kind of just had to learn as I went,” she said. “And there’s definitely going to be things I regret after [my first season airs]. That’s one thing everybody told me. They’re like, ‘Just wait, after it all comes out, you know, you might not be as open and honest when everybody’s judging you about it.’”

Caroline called herself an “open book,” and noted that she will have to wait and see what she regrets once the show airs. She did, however, open up about the drama between her and Mischa, 35, which transpired off screen once she was named a new cast member.

“A part of me, an angry part of me, wants to be, like — I’m sure you could just take this one quote and make it seem like that’s what I said — but, you know, ‘Karma is a bitch,’ and it is,” she told Us of the O.C. alum throwing shade at her last year.

Caroline added that after being on the reality show as Mischa’s friend last season, she “thought” they were friends and then “found out that we weren’t, unfortunately.” The entrepreneur explained that she has since moved forward and “hopes” that the actress is “doing well.”

Scroll down to learn more about the MTV personality: