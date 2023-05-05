Whoops! Alec Baldwin honored his family with a sweet social media tribute — but forgot to include one of his eight children in the process.

“Seven reasons to carry on during some tough times. I’m not gonna lie, without my family, I don’t know what my life would be,” the 30 Rock alum, 62, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 4, alongside a series of images featuring his and wife Hilaria Baldwin’s seven children: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 7 months.

Missing from the tribute, however, was eldest daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, whom the Emmy winner shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger. (The twosome tied the knot in 1993 and were married for nine years before they called it quits in 2002. Alec later moved on with Hilaria, 39, whom he met in 2011 and wed less than a year later.)

Following Thursday’s post, fans quickly flooded Alec’s comments section to point out the family flub.

“I’m sure your oldest is happy you left her out🙄,” one person wrote, while another added: “Got so many you forgot one🙄.” A third person asked: “Don’t you have 8 children?”

Alec, for his part, was quick to catch his mistake, sharing a snap of Ireland less than an hour later. “We forgot Billy Preston! This one, the first one, is about to make me a grandfather. Oy,” he captioned a black and white Instagram photo of the model. (“We forgot Billy Preston!” is a reference to George Harrison’s accidental omission of the musician while thanking the performers at the legendary concert for Bangladesh in 1971.)

Ireland, who has yet to comment on dad’s gaffe, revealed in December 2022 that she and boyfriend RAC (real name André Allen Anjos) were expecting their first child, a baby girl they plan to name Holland.

Since announcing her pregnancy, the Good Times Company cofounder has often gotten candid about the highs and lows of her path toward motherhood, including the mental health struggles she’s faced along the way.

“Pregnancy is hard. It takes so much out of you. I wasn’t ready for that. I’ve always wanted a baby with the right person. I grew up with a very jaded view of what love really looked like and I always wanted to have a child of my own with someone who would treat us right and love us unconditionally,” she wrote via Instagram in January. “I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body. Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into high gear. I’ve struggled to adapt to these changes.”

The Los Angeles resident added that while “everyone has a different experience” when it comes to pregnancy, her own journey has felt like “mental warfare” and being away from her loved ones — who reside in New York — makes things especially difficult.

“It’s hard moving somewhere with no family,” she shared. “It’s hard not being really close to family to begin with because they live far or are idiots that I want nothing to do with. It’s harder seeing other people go through this and have their parents close by.”

The Departed star, meanwhile, has had his own set of challenges this year. He recently resumed shooting his film Rust after prosecutors dropped involuntary manslaughter charges following a fatal 2021 on-set accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Alec — who is starring and producing the movie — was previously facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter after he was holding a prop weapon that had real bullets inside on the set in New Mexico.