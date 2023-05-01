A ruff joke! Pregnant Ireland Baldwin and boyfriend RAC proved they have a sense of humor by tricking friends into thinking they welcomed their first child.

Baldwin, 27, took to social media on Monday, May 1, to share a video of RAC (real name André Allen Anjos), 38, carrying a baby carrier, which was filmed from behind. The musician approached the couple’s home while a cover of the song “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri played in the background.

While the clip initially gave viewers the impression that the model, who announced her pregnancy in December 2022, had given birth, the camera eventually panned around to show that the duo’s dachshund was sitting in the baby’s seat – not a newborn.

“👼🏼 ❤️,” Baldwin captioned the hilarious Instagram post.

Shortly after the California native’s prank uploaded, several of her friends and family members called her out for the misleading video in the comments section.

“Ok ya really got me you punk,” longtime pal Hilary Duff wrote, while cousin Alaia Baldwin replied, “YOU CANNOT DO THIS TO ME.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Others, meanwhile, didn’t pick up on the joke and celebrated the couple’s fake news. “Congratulations love!🥹🥰,” Paris Hilton gushed. Lydia Hearst, who also believed the trolling, wrote: “Congratulations!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Baldwin and her beau were first linked in 2021. One month after announcing Baldwin’s pregnancy, the duo revealed that they are expecting a girl and will be naming her Holland.

As she waits to expand her family, the New York Film Academy alum has been candid about the physical and mental health struggles she’s faced amid her path toward motherhood.

“Pregnancy is hard. It takes so much out of you. I wasn’t ready for that. I’ve always wanted a baby with the right person. I grew up with a very jaded view of what love really looked like and I always wanted to have a child of my own with someone who would treat us right and love us unconditionally,” Ireland — whose parents are Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger — wrote via Instagram in January. “I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body. Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into high gear. I’ve struggled to adapt to these changes.”

The Good Times Company cofounder added at the time that while “everyone has a different experience” when it comes to pregnancy, her own journey has felt like “mental warfare.”

“I feel like my brain and thoughts are going to war every single day,” she explained, noting that it was “hard” going through the experience while living far away from her family. “I’m exhausted. I’m unmotivated.”

Ireland’s pregnancy reveal came just three months after her stepmother, Hilaria Baldwin, gave birth to her and the 65-year-old 30 Rock alum’s seventh child. Alec married Hilaria, 38, in 2012. A decade after finalizing his divorce from Basinger, 69. Hilaria and the Departed star have since become the proud parents of Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 22 months, and Ilaria, 3 months.