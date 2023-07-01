Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have a large family of seven kids together and are already thinking about expanding their brood even further.

“Happy 11th anniversary, Jack,” Hilaria, 39, captioned a Friday, June 30, Instagram tribute to Alec, 65, referring to his 30 Rock character. “Pre-kids I would visit you on 30 Rock and prank you with that hidden cupboard behind. You had no pants … then we had 7 kids. Well here is to 11 more … years … maybe kids too … definitely cats.”

Alec — who married the yoga instructor in 2012 — replied: “18 kids? 18? That’s not a baseball team. That’s a baseball game!!!”

The It’s Complicated actor and Hilaria welcomed their first child together, daughter Carmen, in August 2013. They’ve since welcomed six more babies: Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 9 months.

The “18” in Alec’s comment combines their seven children with the 11 hypothetical ones that Hilaria mentioned. The total, however, seemingly excludes the actor’s eldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger. Neither Alec, Hilaria nor the 27-year-old model have addressed the apparent snub.

Hilaria gave birth to the pair’s youngest, Ilaria, in September 2022 before telling Us Weekly that the toddler might be their last baby.

“I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” the Living Clearly Method author exclusively told Us the following October. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me — so, time will tell!”

She continued at the time: “I have to say that once I passed three kids, I just embraced the chaos. We have a wild and super fun house. Always something going on. … My two oldest have nightly homework that I do with them, and to balance play with the younger ones, breast-feeding the youngest — it can get to be quite a juggle.”

Hilaria even occasionally feels like a parent to her husband. “Sometimes I’m his mommy,” she confessed to Romper last month. “At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like, ‘She must have daddy issues because she’s married to somebody older.’ But it’s actually the opposite.”

Alec and Hilaria’s brood grew once again in May when Ireland gave birth to her first child, daughter Holland.

“My first baby had her first baby. Much love to the three of you,” Alec wrote via Instagram at the time, referring to Ireland, her boyfriend RAC and their little girl.

Alec also celebrated his wedding anniversary one day later. “11 years and a day,” he captioned throwback pics from their ceremony on Instagram on Saturday, July 1.