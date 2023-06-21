While Hilaria Baldwin is a mother of seven every day, she also has to parent her husband Alec Baldwin on occasion.

“Sometimes I’m his mommy,” the yoga instructor, 39, said of Alec, 65, in an interview with Romper published on Wednesday, June 21. “At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like, ‘She must have daddy issues because she’s married to somebody older.’ But it’s actually the opposite.”

Hilaria and Alec — who have a 26-year age difference — tied the knot in June 2012 after dating for one year. In their decade-long marriage, the couple have welcomed seven children: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 9 months. (The 30 Rock alum, for his part, is also father of daughter Ireland, 27, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.)

While Alec — who underwent hip surgery earlier this month — didn’t directly comment on being mothered by his wife, he couldn’t help but gush over Hilaria and all that she does for him and their big brood.

“I admire [Hilaria], and I have faith in her integrity. She’s incredibly decent, and she’s obviously a beautiful woman,” he confessed to the outlet. “I’m madly in love with her. And she can be a gigantic pain in the ass sometimes, but that’s marriage.”

While they are clearly happy, the twosome have made headlines for their large family and unique lifestyle. Last week, Amy Schumer poked fun at how many children Hilaria and Alec have in addition to the entrepreneur’s passion for Spanish culture — which she was accused of appropriating in 2020.

“[Hilaria and Alec] have a Von Trapp amount of children, and they named them all ― I’m not sure, but very Spanish names like Jamón, Croqueta and Flamenco,” the comedian, 42, quipped in her Netflix special, Emergency Contact. “And all of this would be fine and beautiful, except that ‘Hilaria from España’ is actually Hillary from Boston. This woman is in no way Spanish. Her parents are not from Spain. No one in her life is from Spain. You’re going, ‘What?!’ Did you think I was just doing a really racist Spanish impression?”

While Hilaria didn’t directly call out Schumer for her hurtful remarks, she did have some choice words for those who have shared negative thoughts about her and her brood.

“It is a ridiculous thing to be cruel to another person,” she said to Romper on Wednesday.

As the duo have faced their fair share of ups and downs individually, they have remained by each other’s side. Most recently, Alec was front and center of the tragic 2021 shooting that occurred on the set of his movie Rust. The Beetlejuice star fired a prop gun that injured the director and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and was charged with manslaughter. In April — two years after the accident — the criminal charges against Alec were dropped.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, attorneys for the actor said in a statement to the media, per ABC News, at the time.

After the news broke, Alec penned a touching tribute to Hilaria thanking her for her support throughout the difficult situation. “I owe everything I have to this woman,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.