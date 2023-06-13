Amy Schumer Pokes Fun at Hilaria Baldwin and Her Von Trapp Amount of Kids

She went there! Amy Schumer didn’t hold back her thoughts on Hilaria Baldwin and her unique lifestyle choices.

During her new Netflix special, Emergency Contact, the comedian, 42, recalled meeting Alec Baldwin’s wife, 39, “years ago” while backstage at Saturday Night Live. During their interaction, Schumer said that the Massachusetts native told her she was “from España” and used a “thick Spanish accent.”

“[Hilaria and Alec] have a Von Trapp amount of children, and they named them all ― I’m not sure, but very Spanish names like Jamón, Croqueta and Flamenco,” the Trainwreck actress quipped. “And all of this would be fine and beautiful, except that ‘Hilaria from España’ is actually Hillary from Boston. This woman is in no way Spanish. Her parents are not from Spain. No one in her life is from Spain. You’re going, ‘What?!’ Did you think I was just doing a really racist Spanish impression?”

Before the couple wed in 2012, the entrepreneur — who was born in Boston — was known as Hillary Hayward-Thomas up until 2009. In their decade-long marriage, Hilaria and Alec, 65, have welcomed seven children: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2 months, and Ilaria, 9 months. (The Beetlejuice actor, for his part, is also father to daughter Ireland, 27, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.)

“So, I’m not trying to bully a sociopath. I have a point, OK? I think what had happened was [that] she went to Spain. And I’ve been lucky enough to go to Spain. Some of you have been. It’s great, right? Don’t you love it? I loved it, too. But Hillary from Boston … loooved it! I am going to be from it!”

In 2020, Hilaria came under fire for allegedly appropriating Spanish culture. Following the backlash, Hilaria sat down with the New York Times in December 2020 to share her side of the story.

“I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain,” she explained. “I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.”

Most recently, the Baldwin family has faced a series of legal woes following the tragic 2021 shooting that occurred on the set of Alec’s movie Rust. The actor fired a prop gun that injured the director and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The 30 Rock alum was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

In April 2023 the charges were dropped. After the news broke, Alec penned a touching tribute to his wife. “I owe everything I have to this woman,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.