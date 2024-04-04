The Valley season 1 has only reached the tipping point of drama, according to cast member Brittany Cartwright.

“It’s only going to get crazier. This is just the start,” Brittany, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 2. “And then everybody’s just mad at each other all summer.”

Brittany and now-estranged husband Jax Taylor are two of the cast members on The Valley, which is a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules. The new series, which premiered on Bravo late last month, follows the twosome and their friends as they trade Los Angeles city life for the suburbs.

“Because we’re parents now, it’s so different than what you guys have seen in the past, and at that time we were in a better place in our marriage and our lives, so I was just excited to show family,” Brittany told Us. “Last time we were on TV was our wedding, so we’ve been married for over four years now, almost five. So it’s been a while.”

Since filming wrapped, Brittany and Jax, 44, separated but still coparent 2-year-old son Cruz.

In addition to showcasing their family dynamic on The Valley, they also hang out with costars Kristen Doute, Luke Broderick, Danny Booko, Nia Booko, Jesse Lally, Michelle Lally, Janet Caperna, Jason Caperna, Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham.

Throughout the first few episodes, Jax repeatedly questioned Kristen’s relationship and even invited her ex Alex Menache to a boys’ night gathering.

“We weren’t very close to Luke at the beginning, so when we started filming, they were still kind of in a new relationship, but he also was in Colorado a lot,” Brittany recalled to Us. “So even I will admit, I didn’t know Luke very well when we started filming. I know him a lot better now. I love him, think [he and Kristen are] great [together].”

While Brittany asserted that Jax and Luke, 33, are “good friends now,” it took a while to get there.

“I think the reason was is because Kristen had just gotten out of a relationship and hopped right into another one and then was already wanting to have kids,” Brittany theorized, referring to Kristen and Alex’s 2022 split. “I support her [and] I want her to be a mom. It’s the best thing that ever happened to me. So I definitely support that. But I think that’s where Jax’s coming from because he was like, ‘This is happening super fast. She just was talking about it with her ex, and now she’s talking about it with the new one.’”

Brittany added, “So I think it was kind of like, ‘What’s going on?’ But he definitely didn’t have to go in and say it as many times as he did, like ‘Relax.’ She got it if you said it one time, you don’t have to say it 25 times.”

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi