Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are getting the support from their The Valley costars amid their separation.

Brittany revealed in February that she was “taking time apart” from Jax and had moved out of their family home. While Jax initially downplayed Brittany’s comments and claimed they were working through their marital woes, he confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly that the pair had split.

“We’re separated. That is for sure. I want people to know that it is possible to coparent and run businesses and be OK with each other,” Jax told Us at the premiere party for Bravo’s The Valley in March. “Not everybody just gets divorced because they cheated. Believe it or not, that was not the case. I know it’s shocking. We’re just not communicating right now, and that’s all there is to it.”

The pair, who began dating in 2015, exchanged vows in 2019. They welcomed son Cruz in 2021.

Scroll down to see which The Valley costars weighed in exclusively to Us on Brittany and Jax’s marital issues:

Related: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Ups and Downs Over the Years Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s love story wasn’t exactly a fairy tale leading to their 2024 break. Taylor met Cartwright in between seasons 3 and 4 of Vanderpump Rules in the spring of 2015. Fans watched Cartwright move to Los Angeles to be with Taylor during season 4 of the reality series. While she quickly […]

Jasmine Goode

“Brittany is doing great. I am so proud of her. Seeing how she is standing up for herself,” Jasmine said. “You’ll see on the show I was riding on Jax’s ass trying to get his relationship back on track, but he needs to work on himself or go on a retreat or something.”

Jasmine added that she’s “just so proud” of her pal because Brittany has “always been dealing with this s–t,” noting that “to see her stand up for herself, it’s powerful.”

“She’s thriving and her confidence is out of this world,” Jasmine continued. “She’s back. Brittany’s back and I love it.”

Danny Booko

“As you watch the show, you’re gonna see a lot of it play out,” Danny teased to Us. “We didn’t really know what was going on. There are private conversations that you don’t see that are filming that I think are gonna bring some stuff to light, and it’s tough.”

Danny noted that the cast has a lot of love for both Brittany and Jax, saying, “We love them both. And we’re huge advocates of marriage and knowing that marriage takes work and you’re gonna make those sacrifices especially when kids are involved. We’re just trying to be there and support them in the best way we can.”

Related: Everything the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Has Said About Jax Taylor and Brittany Ca... Getty Images (2) Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright exited Vanderpump Rules in 2020, but their former castmates are still invested in their relationship. When Brittany revealed in February that she was “taking time apart” from Jax and had moved out of their family home, their former costars had thoughts. Ariana Madix declared she was “Team […]

Nia Sanchez

“I feel like there’s been many rumors that this is just for the show,” Nia said. “But knowing them personally, they’ve been dealing with some things that you will see as you watch more episodes of the show.”

When news of Brittany and Jax’s split broke weeks before the debut of The Valley, some fans speculated that their separation was a “publicity stunt” for their new series. (Brittany, for her part, denied this claim to Us, saying the rumors “really upset” her.)

“We both have hope that things will work out because we love both of them individually and we love them together,” Nia said. “We love love.”

Janet Elizabeth Caperna

“Brittany and I are super close,” Janet said to Us. “She’s doing well. She’s being the best mom possible. She’s putting Cruz first. That’s the most important thing for both of them.”

Janet added that she’s “spent more one-on-one time” with Brittany over the past month and she’s “doing as well as possible,” saying, “She’s at peace.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

Zack Wickham

“It’s been a long process. I really hate it when people think it’s because we are starting a show,” Zack said of the “publicity stunt” rumors. “That literally had nothing to do with it. The timing just ended up being that way because Jax pushed her and she broke.”

Zack teased that Brittany and Jax’s marital “problems” will be shown during the season. “It’s been rocky for a while,” he said. “They’re taking time for themselves. I love Brittany. I do love Jax as well. I think they need to evaluate now what their next step is moving forward and I think that’s what they’re doing right now.”

Michelle Saniei Lally

“I think people need to realize they are married and they have a child in the picture,” Michelle explained to Us. “They are obviously taking a step back. They don’t know what’s going to happen.”

She continued, “They haven’t made any decision, so I think giving them space and letting them be and letting them figure it out on their own is hard but necessary. We’re there to support them.”

Jesse Lally

“Jax came to me four or five or six weeks ago and opened up to me about what was happening,” Jesse said. “As you see, the summer progressed. There are multiple times when I say to him, ‘Learn from my mistakes. Learn from what I’m going through because I see the writing on the wall. Take my advice and realize the things going on in your relationship.’”

Jesse has been married to wife Michelle since October 2018. They share daughter Isabella.

“Then he came to me a month or so ago and I said if you need anything, lean on me,” Jesse continued. “If you need something, let me know.”

The Valley premieres on Bravo Tuesday, March 19, at 9 p.m. ET and streams the next day on Peacock.

With reporting by Mike Vulpo