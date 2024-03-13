Before fans see Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s reality TV return on The Valley, the couple — and their potential relationship issues — were hinted at on Vanderpump Rules.

During a new episode of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay admitted she didn’t expect Jax, 44, and Brittany, 35, to make it work after his season 6 cheating scandal with Faith Stowers.

“Look at Jax and Brittany. They were married and had a baby,” Scheana, 38, noted before Katie Maloney pulled a face. “I could not believe that when they did.”

Katie, 37, pointed out “there’s still stories” about Jax “running around town.” Scheana, 38, said she “heard” the same information, which Lala Kent referred to as “beyond” surprising.

Bravo viewers previously saw Jax and Brittany weather ups and downs on Vanderpump Rules. Jax was on the show since its 2013 debut while Brittany came on as a cast member two years later. The couple documented their rocky road to happily ever after, which included having their 2019 nuptials filmed for the show.

One year later, they announced their departure from Vanderpump Rules.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” the pair wrote in separate statements via Instagram in 2020. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you.”

After taking a break from reality TV, Jax and Brittany expanded their family with son Cruz, whom they welcomed in 2021. Their relationship will be documented again on the Vanderpump Rules spinoff, The Valley. Shortly before the show’s premiere, Jax and Brittany announced that they are “taking time apart” from their marriage.

“So many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it is important to be real and honest with you guys because we have shared so much of our life with you guys,” Brittany said on a February 29 episode of their “When Reality Hits” podcast. “I don’t want it to seem like I am lying or anything like that. So I think it is important for me to say this.”

Brittany noted at the time that the duo were working through some issues.

“With all the speculation online and stories running rampant, I wanted to be transparent with you. Yes, marriages are very hard and I had a particularly rough year,” she continued. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”

Bravo has since released the official trailer for The Valley where Brittany revealed that she didn’t think Jax is “attracted” to her and that they “don’t have sex ever.” Brittany got upset in another scene, which is when Jax told his wife she “can’t” have any emotion.

More scenes showed cast members from The Valley speculating about “rumors” that Jax was unfaithful. A source, however, previously told Us Weekly that cheating is not the reason the pair ended up separating.

Brittany also recently addressed speculation that her issues with Jax were created as a way to get people to watch the show.

“Actually I’m pretty sure this trailer that we filmed 6 months ago shows exactly WHY I’m where I am right now and it’s NOT a promo for any show, this is my LIFE!!!,” she replied to a fan comment via Instagram on Monday, March 11. “Enough with that!!!!”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. The Valley premieres on Bravo on Tuesday, March 19, at 9 p.m. ET.