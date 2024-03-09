Bravo has resumed filming its upcoming Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley to capture the recent news of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s separation.

“We did pick up cameras,” Cartwright, 35, confirmed on the Friday, March 8, episode of the “When Reality Hits” podcast. “We filmed The Valley in July, August and September so we wrapped in September. We picked back up to let everyone know what’s going on with our lives now for a couple of days.”

Cartwright asked fans to keep the show’s filming schedule in mind while watching and remember that “a lot has changed since we wrapped the show.”

Just last month, Cartwright announced on her joint podcast with Taylor, 44, that her marriage was on the rocks.

“Marriages are very hard and I had a particularly rough year,” she said on February 29. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”

Cartwright – who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Taylor – also dropped her husband’s last name from social media after discussing her relationship status.

For Taylor, he called the evolving status with his wife “fresh and new.”

“It’s not evil or nastiness,” he told Page Six on February 29. “It’s just two people that you now are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage. We’re just spending some time apart and just trying to re-assess, you know, our situation. We have a child involved and we just wanna do what’s best for our kid.”

Taylor and Cartwright’s romance first played out on Vanderpump Rules in 2015. The couple eventually had their wedding filmed for the series before leaving the show in 2020.

This month, however, viewers will be able to get a front-row seat into their reality once again thanks to The Valley. The series follows a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while navigating businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.

In her latest podcast episode, Cartwright said she is still looking forward to the show’s premiere, even if her marriage has evolved since filming initially wrapped.

“We’re still so excited,” she said. “It’s going to be such a good show. There are so many positive things that we go through. There’s a lot of drama.”

As for those still questioning if Cartwright and Taylor’s relationship troubles are just a publicity stunt, both reality stars had a message for the skeptics.

“This is our real lives,” Cartwright said. “I would never uproot my child if it wasn’t for the best and for us to try to figure things out between ourselves. It’s not a publicity stunt.”

Taylor added, “It’s important for us to be honest with our fans…It’s just the right thing to do.”

The Valley debuts Tuesday, March 19, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream next day on Peacock.