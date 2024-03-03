Brittany Cartwright tweaked her social media following her separation from Jax Taylor, dropping his last name from her bio.

Cartwright, 35, had listed “Brittany Cartwright Cauchi” as her full name on Instagram, which was visible as of Saturday, March 2, Us Weekly can confirm. One day later, Cauchi was removed from her profile. (Cauchi is Taylor’s legal last name, which Cartwright adopted when they got married.)

The rest of Cartwright’s Instagram bio has not been changed. It still reads, “Just a Kentucky girl livin in a beautiful world.🦖Cruz’s Mommy💙 #TheValley 🎥 #WhenRealityHits 🎙️.”

Cartwright has been with Taylor, 44, since 2015. They wed nearly five years later in 2019 before welcoming son Cruz in 2021.

Related: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Ups and Downs Over the Years Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s love story wasn’t exactly a fairy tale leading to their 2024 break. Taylor met Cartwright in between seasons 3 and 4 of Vanderpump Rules in the spring of 2015. Fans watched Cartwright move to Los Angeles to be with Taylor during season 4 of the reality series. While she quickly […]

Cartwright confirmed late last month that they hit a rough patch in their marriage and that she had moved out of their shared home.

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about,” she said on her “When Reality Hits” podcast on Thursday, February 29. “I am taking things one day at a time. I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz. I love you guys and pray for us. Everything will be just fine.”

Later on Thursday, Taylor claimed that Cartwright had returned home.

“We’re together. We’re living in our home right now,” he told Page Six, calling their dynamic “fresh and new.” Taylor added, “It’s not evil or nastiness. It’s just two people that you now are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage. We’re just spending some time apart and just trying to re-assess, you know, our situation. We have a child involved, and we just wanna do what’s best for our kid.”

Related: Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's Family Pics With Son Cruz Vanderpump Rules alums Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have been documenting their son Cruz’s milestones since welcoming him in April 2021. “I mean, just feeling them inside you is so amazing,” Cartwright exclusively told Us Weekly about pregnancy in June 2023. “It’s the most incredible feeling in the world. Like, you’re growing a human being. […]

Cartwright has not confirmed if she returned home yet, but she has stressed that their relationship has not gotten back to what it was.

“I think that me moving out and taking space to figure out if this is what I want is like the best situation for me right now,” she told TMZ on Friday, March 1. “I’ve asked him for a while to do certain things and nothing has come from that yet, so you know, hopefully. … Listen, I love Jax so much, I really do, and I want the best for me and for my son at this point.”