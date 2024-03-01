Brittany Cartwright is keeping her focus on son Cruz amid her marriage woes with Jax Taylor.

Cartwright, 35, gave a sweet glimpse of her son via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 29. “My Everything 🫶🏻,” she wrote alongside the clip, which showed 2-year-old Cruz playing in the yard.

The adorable upload came shortly after Cartwright revealed on her and Taylor’s “When Reality Hits” podcast that the couple are experiencing a rough patch.

“So many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it is important to be real and honest with you guys because we have shared so much of our life with you guys,” she said on Thursday. “I don’t want it to seem like I am lying or anything like that. So I think it is important for me to say this.”

Cartwright went on to address the “speculation” about her relationship with Taylor, 44, saying that she wanted to be “transparent” with fans.

“Yes, marriages are very hard and I had a particularly rough year,” she continued. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”

Noting that she’s been “taking things one day at a time,” Cartwright insisted that Cruz was her first priority. “I don’t know what the future holds but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz,” she said. “I love you guys and pray for us. Everything will be just fine.”

Taylor later addressed his wife’s revelation, claiming to Page Six on Thursday that she’s “back home” after living elsewhere “for a while.”

“We’re together. We’re living in our home right now,” he said, noting that the twosome are trying to “figure out” their next steps.

“It’s not evil or nastiness,” he continued. “It’s just two people that you now are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage. We’re just spending some time apart and just trying to reassess, you know, our situation. We have a child involved and we just wanna do what’s best for our kid.”

Cartwright previously alluded to needing “space” on the February 22 episode of the couple’s podcast. “I think that we will have to address some rumors — just a little bit,” she said at the time. “I’m not going to go too hard on this because, you know, some people do deserve to have their privacy. But I will say — marriage is hard, and people go through ups and downs all the time and it’s completely normal.”

She added that there have been “so many changes” in her and Taylor’s lives since filming wrapped on their upcoming Bravo series, The Valley, which debuts March 19. However, Cartwright asserted that there are “no publicity stunts” when it comes to her marriage.

Vanderpump Rules fans met Cartwright during season 4 in 2015 when she started dating Taylor. After weathering their fair share of ups and downs — including Taylor’s infidelity — the reality stars tied the knot in 2019. They welcomed Cruz in 2021, months after announcing their exits from Vanderpump Rules.