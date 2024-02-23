After raising eyebrows for their social media activity, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are alluding to ups and downs in their marriage.

“I think that we will have to address some rumors — just a little bit. I’m not going to go too hard on this because, you know, some people do deserve to have their privacy. But I will say — marriage is hard and people go through ups and downs all the time and it’s completely normal,” Cartwright, 35, began on the Thursday, February 22, episode of their “When Reality Hits” podcast. “Sometimes people might need their space [and] sometimes they won’t.”

Taylor, 44, stayed mum as Cartwright hinted that there may have been developments in their relationship since filming wrapped on their upcoming Vanderpump Rules spinoff, The Valley.

“I just want to make one thing clear and that is that my life is not a publicity stunt for anything. We filmed The Valley months ago — months and months and months ago,” Cartwright continued. “And we’re super excited for this to come out and there’s been so many changes that has happened in so every single couple’s lives — every single couple on the show. I just want to make that very clear: no publicity stunts here.”

Taylor and Cartwright, who share son Cruz, 2, had fans talking in recent weeks as they shared social media updates from separate locations. Most notably, the former SUR bartender was in Montreal, Canada, for the weekend and extended his trip to go to his hometown of Detroit. While Cartwright noted that Taylor called and asked whether she cared if he didn’t come home right away, she seemingly learned the details about the trip via social media.

“You went to the mall, didn’t you? I saw your many Stories with the sad song,” she asked her husband, who confirmed that he set the track to Madonna’s “song from A League of Their Own” — the track “This Used to Be My Playground.”

Taylor noted how happy he was to spend time with his sister, Jenny, who is recovering from surgery. “I’m glad you got to do that,” Cartwright said. “Because obviously I was with Cruz all weekend. … I love Jenny so much and I can only imagine how glad she was to have you healing.”

Taylor added: “It was definitely one of the best trips I’ve had going to Michigan.”

Cartwright and Taylor wed in June 2019. Bravo fans were introduced to Cartwright during season 4 of Vanderpump Rules, which Taylor was an OG cast member on until the end of season 8. While they navigated a cheating scandal on the series, a source tells Us that there is no infidelity involved in any potential issues between the couple now.