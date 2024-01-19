Vanderpump Rules was introduced through a transition scene and will now be paying it forward for its spinoff series The Valley.

Executive producer Alex Baskin confirmed that season 11 of Vanderpump Rules will seamlessly guide viewers to The Valley through a conversation between Tom Sandoval and Jax Taylor.

“We have a crossover with Jax and Tom Sandoval — there’s a moment between them,” Baskin told Deadline on Wednesday, January 17. “This is in the eight-episodes of Vanderpump [which leads into] the premiere episode of The Valley and it’s a lot of fun.”

Sandoval, 41, and Jax’s confrontation is set to pave the way for the next chapter in the Vanderpump Rules franchise. “It’s Jax getting in a few words with Tom — he’s been waiting for this moment,” Baskin added. “And then he heads over the hill and we’re in a new series. So that’s fun.”

The producer noted that more crossovers happen throughout the season, saying, “[There are] a few other appearances in both directions.”

Bravo viewers are familiar with the technique after an episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2013 featured Lisa Vanderpump’s costar Brandi Glanville sitting down to talk to Scheana Shay about her past affair with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. Scheana, 38, left the conversation and walked through SUR, which introduced viewers to the restaurant and more of the staff.

Since its premiere, Vanderpump Rules has since become a cultural phenomenon. Sandoval’s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, which caused his relationship with Ariana Madix to end, scored the show even more viewers as the drama played out on season 10.

Following the scandal, the cast of Vanderpump Rules reunited in summer 2023 to film another season, while former OGs Kristen Doute, Jax, 44, and Brittany Cartwright were offered their own spinoff series. (Kristen, 40, was previously fired from Bravo in 2020 while Jax and Brittany, 34, left the network that same year.)

The Valley, which will air in spring 2024, focuses on a group of friends as they leave their wild younger years behind in exchange for parenthood and adult life in California’s San Fernando Valley.

The upcoming series also stars Kristen’s boyfriend, Luke Broderick, Jax’s friend Danny Booko and his wife, Nia Booko, who was a former Miss USA. Jesse Lally and Michelle Lally are another couple featured on the show alongside Jason Caperna and Janet Caperna. Bachelor Nation’s Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham are set to make appearances as “friends.”

Vanderpump Rules fans can also expect to see some familiar faces. Lala Kent and Scheana were previously spotted filming for the show.

“It is fully happening, and I think they start this week. It is so weird that they have a show and they aren’t on our show,” Lala, 33, said on Amazon Live in July 2023. “And as of now, we aren’t on their show. We are all best friends and we should be filming a show together.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Bravo Tuesday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.