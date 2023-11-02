Kristen Doute may be coming back to reality TV on the upcoming Vanderpump Rules spinoff, but fans won’t see her at BravoCon this year.

“We are not going to BravoCon. You might have heard some rumors about the new television show that has not been announced,” Kristen, 40, said on the Wednesday, November 1, episode of her and boyfriend Luke Broderick‘s “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast. “And if it has not been announced, then it will not be announced at BravoCon. That’s the best way I can word it for you.”

She added: “We have no reason to go to BravoCon — at this particular point in time.”

Kristen was an original cast member on Vanderpump Rules when it debuted in 2013. She was fired alongside Stassi Schroeder in June 2020 due to past racially insensitive behavior toward former costar Faith Stowers. Kristen broke her silence on the scandal one month later.

“I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I have so much to learn,” she said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in July 2020. “I know that’s super cliché and a lot of people say that, but it’s absolutely true, because I think that I thought that I understood racism, but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias. Learning about anti-racism. Learning about how we can do things locally to really truly make changes and putting work into your community locally to make those changes I think [are] so important.”

Earlier this year, Kristen made a brief appearance on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules to support Ariana Madix after her split from Tom Sandoval. (Kristen dated Sandoval, 41, from 2007 to 2013.) Deadline reported in June that Kristen, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were locked into a new reality series.

The show, which has an eight-episode order, will focus on a group of friends as they leave their wild younger years behind in exchange for parenthood and adult life in California’s San Fernando Valley. Kristen’s boyfriend Luke, who she started dating in 2022, is presumably set to appear as well.

While many details about the show have been kept under wraps, Jax, 44, and Brittany, 34, who departed Vanderpump Rules in December 2020, were seen filming with former costars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent earlier this summer.

“It is fully happening, and I think they start this week,” Lala, 33, shared on Amazon Live in July. “It is so weird that they have a show and they aren’t on our show. And as of now, we aren’t on their show. We are all best friends and we should be filming a show together.”

Despite Kristen’s absence from BravoCon, the current cast of Vanderpump Rules is expected to attend the Las Vegas event, which kicks off on Friday, November 3. Ariana, 38, Katie Maloney, Scheana, 37, Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lala, James Kennedy and Ally Lewber are scheduled for various panels throughout the weekend.