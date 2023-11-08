Brittany Cartwright is getting candid about the challenges of motherhood.

During the Friday, November 3, episode of her “When Reality Hits” podcast, Cartwright, 34, answered a question about parenting ups and downs.

“For me, I absolutely love being a mom. I have always known that I want to be a mom,” the reality star, who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Jax Taylor, gushed. “It’s literally the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Cartwright said navigating her child’s speech delay has been “the hardest part” of her parenting journey, adding, ” We are very lucky that he is happy and healthy. He is so smart, so strong and the happiest little boy. We are so lucky and so blessed with that, because I know that there’s so many issues and harder things people have to deal with and my heart goes out to them.”

While discussing the setback, Cartwright got emotional about not hearing Cruz say certain words yet.

“But for us personally, dealing with the speech therapy has been the toughest because I really want him to be able to talk to me and tell me what he wants and his feelings,” she continued. “We are just not there yet and I can’t wait until the day he looks at me and says, ‘I love you.’ Oh, my God, I’m going to cry.”

Cartwright went on to praise her son for the progress he has already made in speech therapy.

“You just want things to be so perfect for your kids and I think that it’s just hard whenever you can’t fix something right away. But he is amazing and he is doing so good with his speech therapy,” she added. “He is starting school in January. We are excited for him to be around all the other kids and in a teacher setting. It is going to be amazing for him as well.”

The Vanderpump Rules alum announced in September 2020 that she was expecting her first child and gave birth to Cruz the following year. While documenting her son’s milestones earlier this year, Cartwright addressed his speech delay for the first time.

“It’s been hard for us to talk about because we know we don’t want people judging our family or anything like that. But I do want to talk about Cruz because we have had so many comments and questions about if Cruz is talking yet,” Cartwright explained on her podcast in September. “Cruz does talk. He does say certain words that he has, but he has a bit of a speech delay so we have started him in speech therapy and he is doing absolutely amazing.”

She continued: “He meets with his teacher twice a week and we are definitely starting early intervention. He is just perfect. No matter what struggles or anything that comes along, we will face it as a family.”

Cartwright slammed negative comments that she’s received about Cruz, adding, “He is just not very vocal yet. He’s only 2 years and 3 months old, people need to give us a little bit of space. Let him be little.”

Following her 2020 exit from the Bravo series, Cartwright decided to use her platform as a way to help fellow mothers.

“Sometimes it hurts my feelings when people ask questions about my son. It isn’t really your business,” she concluded. “I wanted to let other parents who are going through the same thing know that speech therapy is helping.”