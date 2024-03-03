Brittany Cartwright says she is looking for big changes in husband Jax Taylor before she can accept a reconciliation.

“I’ve asked him for a while to do certain things and nothing has come from that yet, so you know, hopefully. We’ve been together for nine years now and yeah, [I’m remaining hopeful],” Cartwright, 35, told TMZ on Friday, March 1. “Listen, I love Jax so much, I really do, and I want the best for me and for my son at this point.”

She added, “That’s my main focus, but for sure, if he switches some things and changes some things about his life then maybe we can get back together. But, right now, I just, I don’t know.”

Cartwright revealed on her “When Reality Hits” podcast last month that she and Taylor, 44, had hit a rough patch in their marriage that inspired her to “take some space” and move out of their shared home.

“This is definitely for my mental health,” she noted on Friday, denying it’s a publicity stunt for the couple’s upcoming reality show The Valley. “I think that’s been one of the hardest parts right now: That people are speculating that I am doing something for the show coming out because actually no. Whenever you fight with somebody for so long, there’s only so much you can take and I deserve better [and] Cruz deserves better.”

Cartwright asserted that both she and Taylor want to have a “good coparenting relationship” for the sake of their 2-year-old son, Cruz.

“I think that me moving out and taking space to figure out if this is what I want is like the best situation for me right now.”

Cartwright and Taylor, whose courtship was chronicled on Vanderpump Rules before their 2020 exit, are set to return to Bravo later this month. On The Valley, fans will be able to catch up with the twosome as they raise Cruz in the California suburbs.

“I think, like, gradually people will be able to see throughout the season why we end up where we are right now,” Cartwright said. “We are going to coparent [and] we are going to make everything, like, we have businesses together. That’s all very important, so podcast is still happening, bar is still happening and show is happening. It’s just a lot going on right now.”

Cartwright further alleged that Taylor is “not really trying that much” to save their relationship and hinted that she’s asked him to go to couple’s counseling.

Taylor, meanwhile, has denied that Cartwright is still living in a separate home.

“We’re together. We’re living in our home right now,” he told Page Six on Thursday, February 29, calling their dynamic is “fresh and new.” Taylor added, “It’s not evil or nastiness. It’s just two people that you now are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage. We’re just spending some time apart and just trying to re-assess, you know, our situation. We have a child involved and we just wanna do what’s best for our kid.”

Cartwright and Taylor have been together since 2015. They wed in June 2019, nearly two years before welcoming Cruz.