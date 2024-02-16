The drama hasn’t stopped after the first season of the Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley.

During the Thursday, February 15, episode of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s “When Reality Hits” podcast, the couple admitted they were surprised by how the episodes of their upcoming Bravo series turned out.

“We still have lots of drama. Don’t get me wrong,” Brittany, 34, noted. “The Valley is going to be filled with drama. Kristen [Doute] just goes crazy.”

Jax, 44, didn’t expect The Valley to hit the ground running, adding, “Honestly, when I started this show, [I said], ‘It’s going to be a little less drama.’ I almost think it is more drama than there was on Vanderpump. It’s almost like we didn’t skip a beat.”

Related: Everything to Know About Bravo's 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff Show 'The Valley' Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock; Jonathan Leibson/Polk Imaging/Shutterstock Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are making their highly anticipated return to Bravo on the network’s upcoming Vanderpump Rules spinoff series, The Valley. News of the trio’s return to reality TV first broke in June 2023, three years after Kristen was fired from the show and […]

According to Jax, the drama has continued to play out even after production came to an end.

“So much has happened since we started filming. I can’t believe the cameras aren’t still going to be honest. There’s a lot going on,” he added, as Brittany speculated how “crazy” their reunion would be. “They are probably going to have to have some security there [at the reunion taping].”

Jax and Kristen, 40, were original cast members on Vanderpump Rules when it debuted in 2013. Brittany subsequently joined the series in 2015 after she started dating Jax before becoming a main cast member as well.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules' Stars Who Left the Series: Where Are They Now? Several Vanderpump Rules stars have stepped away from the Bravo series over the years. Cameras started following the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR in 2012 after she rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Season 1 of Pump Rules, which premiered in January 2013, starred Lisa, Stassi Schroeder, Jax […]

In 2020, Jax and Brittany announced their departure from Vanderpump Rules. Kristen, meanwhile, was fired alongside Stassi Schroeder in June 2020 due to past racially insensitive behavior toward former costar Faith Stowers.

After taking a break from the spotlight, Kristen, Jax and Brittany teamed up for the Vanderpump Rules spinoff series. The upcoming show, which received an eight-episode order from Bravo, will focus on a group of friends as they leave their wild younger years behind in exchange for parenthood and adult life in California’s San Fernando Valley.

Who Is Vanderpump Rules’ No. 1 Guy in the Group?

The Valley is also set to star Kristen’s boyfriend, Luke Broderick, Jax’s friend Danny Booko and his wife, Nia Booko, who was a former Miss USA. Jesse Lally, who has known Jax since their modeling days, is appearing alongside wife Michelle Lall. Jason Caperna and Janet Caperna are leads on the reality series, as well. (Bachelor Nation’s Jasmine Goode and Brittany’s college pal Zack Wickham will make appearances on the show as “friends” of the cast.)

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand Raise your glass! Since Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV fights and feuds. Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval’s tumultuous relationship was a topic of discussion during the first two seasons. As the pair tried to work out their issues, rumors […]

Last month, executive producer Alex Baskin addressed the negative reactions from Vanderpump Rules fans who didn’t think The Valley would have enough drama.

“I think it is really strong. I would be concerned if we didn’t capture a lot when we were shooting it. But we have a ton of story. We were able to do more episodes than we initially had ordered,” he revealed on Scheana Shay‘s “Scheananigans” podcast. “For a first-season show? That’s remarkable.”