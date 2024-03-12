Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor decided to separate after cameras stopped rolling on The Valley — but fans will still see how the decision built up.

Brittany, 35, took to Instagram on Monday, March 11, to share the official trailer for the Vanderpump Rules spinoff series. In the comments section, a social media user claimed Brittany and Jax’s issues were just “promo for this show” since they were seen arguing multiple times in the video.

“Actually I’m pretty sure this trailer that we filmed 6 months ago shows exactly WHY I’m where I am right now and it’s NOT a promo for any show, this is my LIFE!!!,” Brittany replied. “Enough with that!!!!”

Bravo viewers originally met Jax, 44, and Brittany during Vanderpump Rules. Jax was an original cast member when the show debuted in 2013 while Brittany came on as a cast member in 2015. The show captured their ups and downs — including a cheating scandal — before the pair tied the knot on screen in 2019. One year later, they announced their departure from Vanderpump Rules.

Related: Everything to Know About 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff Show 'The Valley' Photo by: Felix Kunze/Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are making their highly anticipated return to Bravo on the network’s upcoming Vanderpump Rules spinoff series, The Valley. News of the trio’s return to reality TV first broke in June 2023, three years after Kristen was fired from the show and Jax and […]

After taking a break from the spotlight, Jax and Brittany, who share 2-year-old son Cruz, teamed up with former Vanderpump OG Kristen Doute on The Valley.

“We still have lots of drama. Don’t get me wrong,” Brittany said on a February episode of the pair’s “When Reality Hits” podcast. “The Valley is going to be filled with drama. Kristen just goes crazy.”

At the time, Jax said he didn’t expect The Valley to hit the ground running, adding, “Honestly, when I started this show, [I said], ‘It’s going to be a little less drama.’ I almost think it is more drama than there was on Vanderpump. It’s almost like we didn’t skip a beat.”

According to Jax, the drama has continued to play out even after production came to an end.

Related: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Ups and Downs Over the Years Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s love story wasn’t exactly a fairy tale leading to their 2024 break. Taylor met Cartwright in between seasons 3 and 4 of Vanderpump Rules in the spring of 2015. Fans watched Cartwright move to Los Angeles to be with Taylor during season 4 of the reality series. While she quickly […]

“So much has happened since we started filming. I can’t believe the cameras aren’t still going to be honest. There’s a lot going on,” he added, as Brittany speculated how “crazy” their reunion would be. “They are probably going to have to have some security there [at the reunion taping].”

Later that month, Brittany and Jax addressed speculation that their marriage was in trouble.

“I think that we will have to address some rumors — just a little bit. I’m not going to go too hard on this because, you know, some people do deserve to have their privacy. But I will say — marriage is hard and people go through ups and downs all the time and it’s completely normal,” Brittany said on their podcast. “Sometimes people might need their space [and] sometimes they won’t.”

Jax didn’t add to the conversation as Brittany discussed ups and downs. “I just want to make one thing clear and that is that my life is not a publicity stunt for anything. We filmed The Valley months ago — months and months and months ago,” she added. “And we’re super excited for this to come out and there’s been so many changes that has happened in so every single couple’s lives — every single couple on the show. I just want to make that very clear: no publicity stunts here.”

Jax and Brittany have since announced that they are “taking time apart” from their marriage.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History When viewers were introduced to staff at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant during Vanderpump Rules‘ 2013 premiere, it was clear everyone was intertwined in one another’s love lives. From Stassi Schroeder‘s rocky relationship with Jax Taylor, which took a turn when he hooked up with her best friend Kristen Doute, to Peter Madrigal’s casual connections to several […]

“So many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it is important to be real and honest with you guys because we have shared so much of our life with you guys,” Brittany said on a February 29 episode of their podcast. “I don’t want it to seem like I am lying or anything like that. So I think it is important for me to say this.”

Brittany noted that the duo were working through some issues.

“With all the speculation online and stories running rampant, I wanted to be transparent with you. Yes, marriages are very hard and I had a particularly rough year,” she continued. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”

In Monday’s trailer for The Valley, Brittany revealed that she didn’t think Jax is “attracted” to her and that they “don’t have sex ever.” Brittany got upset in another scene, which is when Jax told his wife she “can’t” have any emotion.

The Valley premieres on Bravo on Tuesday, March 19, at 9 p.m. ET.