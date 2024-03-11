Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship troubles are front and center in the new Vanderpump Rules spinoff, The Valley.

“I have a beautiful son. I got a beautiful bar,” Jax, 44, tells pal Tom Schwartz in the trailer which dropped on Monday, March 11. “I got money in the bank.”

Tom, 41, jokes that it is only a “matter of time” before Jax is living with him “divorced and miserable.” The pair laugh it off and Jax pleads for him not to put that idea out there. (VPR stars Tom and Katie Maloney split in 2022.)

While Brittany is experiencing “baby fever” and wants to have a second child with Jax, he has reservations about giving their 2-year-old son, Cruz, a sibling.

“Bringing in another human being, it’s worrisome for me,” Jax says to Brittany. Brittany gets visibly upset and fires back, “I live for my kid.” Jax proceeds to tell Brittany not to cry which only makes her more upset.

Brittany and Jax’s opposing stances on their family aren’t their only issues. Brittany confesses to her friends that she doesn’t think Jax is “attracted” to her and that the couple “don’t have sex ever.” The trailer also briefly mentions the rumors of Jax allegedly cheating on Brittany. A source previously told Us Weekly that cheating is not at the root of why the pair ended up separating.

Jax and Brittany’s marriage troubles seem to arise from the stress of balancing work and family. In one moment, Brittany and Jax get into a heated argument in front of their Valley costars.

“You’re my husband and you’re trying to make me look like I’m a bad person! F–k you!” she shouts before walking away. After she leaves the room, Jax tells the guys, “She has [a] f–king problem.”

Last month, Brittany revealed that she and Jax were not in a good place and that they were taking time apart. While the duo’s separation news came after The Valley wrapped up filming season 1, Brittany confirmed that the cameras picked up filming again to get an update on her relationship status with Jax.

“We filmed The Valley in July, August and September so we wrapped in September,” Brittany said on the Friday, March 8, episode of their “When Reality Hits” podcast. “We picked back up to let everyone know what’s going on with our lives now for a couple of days.”

While Brittany and Jax’s relationship woes are front and center, that’s not the only drama in the store for season 1. In her Bravo return, Kristen Doute explores the possibility of having a child but also brings her feisty energy back to the group.

“I didn’t sign up for this all over again just to go through it again!” Kristen, 41, exclaims while referring to her infamous firing over past racially insensitive behavior in 2020. “I’d rather be on Vanderpump Rules!”

The Valley premieres on Bravo on Tuesday, March 19, at 9 p.m. ET.