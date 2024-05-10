The Valley is officially getting a second season, and Nia Sanchez has the perfect cast additions in mind: Scheana Shay and Lala Kent.

“I would love that. No complaint there for me,” Nia, 34, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Thursday, May 9. “I love Scheana and Lala. I’ve been friends with them far before we started filming The Valley. I’ve been friends with them for years.”

She added, “I think they’re incredible women and they are incredible mothers. I love them as mothers and friends, so no complaints on my end.”

Nia is new to the Bravo world, joining the Vanderpump Rules spinoff alongside husband Danny Booko. The reality TV series, which premiered earlier this year and also stars Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute, was renewed for season 2 on Thursday.

Scheana, 39, and Lala, 33, meanwhile, have starred on VPR since season 1 and season 4, respectively. When the season 11 finale aired earlier this week, it left fans wondering about the show’s future. An emotional montage clip was shown at the end of young Lala, Scheana, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and more filming confessionals during earlier seasons.

According to fans on social media, the footage felt like a postmortem look-back on the show’s tenure.

“The ending of this season of Vanderpump Rules with the monti [sic] of the cast … omg MY HEART,” one X user wrote.

Bravo has not officially confirmed whether Vanderpump Rules will return, but Nia thinks The Valley season 2 will bring plenty of drama in the meantime.

“I feel like it just keeps getting better,” Nia told ET on Thursday. “If you’ve already been enjoying all the craziness that we’ve had, it’ll continue to come. There’s ups and downs and relationships, and there’s even some things that Daniel and I deal with that you haven’t seen yet. I think it’s going to be something that will still keep people on their toes.”

Other members of The Valley have similarly hinted that there’s more mess in store.

“It’s only going to get crazier. This is just the start,” Brittany, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “And then everybody’s just mad at each other all summer.”

The Valley season 1 captured the highs and lows of Brittany’s marriage to Jax, 44. Shortly after filming wrapped, they announced their separation. The pair continue to coparent 3-year-old son Cruz.