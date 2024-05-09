The cast of Vanderpump Rules is spilling their season 11 reunion beauty secrets.

In a teaser for the three-part reunion, which is set to premiere on Bravo on May 14, host Andy Cohen asked the show’s stars how they prepped for the special, which saw them dressed in sparkly gowns, cutout frocks and lively suits.

“Lala Kent got pregnant. That seems extreme, but it works,” Cohen, 55, said of Kent’s unexpected beauty hack. “It made my boobs really big, so I like that,” joked Kent, 33, who announced in April that she is expecting baby No. 2 via IUI.

Kent paired her new body (thanks to baby) with a lilac Oscar de la Renta gown that featured a strapless neckline and a thigh-high slit. “I wanted to give all things whimsical and girly and feminine, which is a little out of my comfort zone,” Kent previously told Bravo of her look.

Next, Cohen called on Scheana Shay, who said she wore her hair in a “tight” ponytail because “the Botox is not fresh.” Shay, 39, teamed the ‘do with a sparkly bronze one-shoulder design from Minna.

Tom Schwartz then revealed he “touched up” his gray hair, which complemented his vintage brown Jean Paul Gaultier suit and maroon Hugo Boss sweater. Tom Sandoval, for his part, showed off a clean-shaven face and wore “no nail polish today.” Sandoval paired the hair transformation with a bright green suit.

While Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney didn’t share their beauty secrets, they still brought their fashion A-game to the taping. Madix, 38, looked chic in a sheer bodysuit and skirt from LaQuan Smith, and Maloney, 37, wore a chrome Retrofête dress. Maloney told Bravo she wanted to look “hot fire” at the reunion.

The season 11 reunion is expected to be an explosive one as the cast is still grappling with Sandoval’s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, which caused a divide in the friend group.

Together, the cast will watch the season finale as Cohen wanted to get their “real time reactions” to the ending, which saw Madix storm off after feeling like she was forced to interact and engage with Sandoval, 40, following their nasty split.

In a different teaser for the reunion, Madix broke down in tears after watching the last episode alongside her costars. “It hurts my feelings a lot. It really does,” she said.

Madix and Sandoval dated for nine years before he cheated on her with Leviss, who left the series ahead of season 11.