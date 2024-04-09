Pregnant Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has revealed the sex of her second baby.

“With this baby, I was feeling all sorts of energy,” Kent, 33, teased during her Amazon Live on Tuesday, April 9.

She then revealed that baby No. 2 is a girl, despite fans guessing it would be a boy. “I felt like boy energy would’ve been nice to have in the house. But I love girl time,” Kent confessed. “We’re a house full of girls right now.”

She gushed over the experience, saying, “This is my second child. I’m doing it on my own. I’m so freaking excited to expand my family.”

Kent then teased, “I have the name, guys, and it starts with an S.”

Kent previously welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021 with her then-fiancé, Randall Emmett. Less than one year later, the twosome called it quits in October 2021 due to Emmett’s alleged infidelity. Despite her breakup, Kent knew she “would love” to continue expanding her family.

“Don’t want more baby daddies, but I do want more kids,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022. “[A sperm donor] for me is the only option that I would consider. I’m a little gun-shy right now.”

Earlier this year, Kent opened up to Cosmopolitan about finding the perfect donor and beginning the process of intrauterine insemination (IUI). “I felt this need to start talking about it because there are women out in the world who sit there and wait for a man to come into the picture and are just yearning for children even though there is another way to get pregnant,” she noted in the January interview. “If you want children and are only waiting for ‘that person’ to come into your life, let’s talk about a different route that we can take.”

Two months later, Kent announced her pregnancy. “I’m expanding my pod,” she captioned her Instagram reveal in March, showing off her baby bump in a sweet photo with 3-year-old Ocean.

During an episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent described how she broke the news to Ocean about her baby sibling. “I didn’t really tell her in some big way,” Kent said in March. “She wanted to sit on me or something and I said, ‘OK, we have to be really careful because, guess what? Mama has a baby in her belly.'”

According to Kent, her daughter wasn’t surprised. “She goes, ‘Do you have a baby in your belly?’ I said, ‘Yeah,'” she continued. “And she goes, ‘Well, let me see.'”

Kent later hinted that baby No. 2 might not be her last, teasing that she has “a lot of sperm left” for “round three.”

When it comes to coparenting, Kent insisted that she has no qualms about being a single mom thanks to the “pod of orcas” chipping in to help her raise her family.

“I never expected to be raising not one but two children in the type of household that I’m in,” she said during an Amazon Live in March. “I always say I’m raising my daughter Ocean, and I’ll be raising this new baby with my mom. My mom is a tremendous help, and she helps coparent. But I have a pod around me. I say we’re like a pod of orcas. No one ever leaves the pod. We just keep adding to it.”

Her children are still “going to be surrounded by so much love” despite her unique family dynamic. “I think that the word ‘dad’ is an honor and a privilege, and that word is not just something that should be handed out,” she continued. “And there are so many men in Ocean’s life, that will be in this baby’s life, that truly have taken on the role of a dad.”