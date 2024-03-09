Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is ready to expand her family and welcome baby No. 2.

The Bravo star had undergone intrauterine insemination (IUI) with a sperm donor to conceive her second baby. She previously welcomed her first child, daughter Ocean, in 2021 with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

“I didn’t really tell [Ocean] in some big way,” Kent said on her “Give Them Lala” podcast in March 2024. “She wanted to sit on me or something and I said, ‘OK, we have to be really careful because, guess what? Mama has a baby in her belly.’”

According to Kent, Ocean then asked, “Do you have a baby in your belly?” and wanted to see the bump for herself.

The reality TV personality has been candid about what life will look like with two children.

“I’ll be raising this new baby with my mom,” Kent said during a March 5, 2024, Amazon Live session. “My mom is a tremendous help, and she helps coparent. But I have a pod around me. I say we’re like a pod of orcas. No one ever leaves the pod. We just keep adding to it.”

