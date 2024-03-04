Soon-to-be mother of two Lala Kent is sharing details about the process of selecting her second child’s sperm donor.

“I got my donor through the California Cryobank,” Kent, 33, shared on the Monday, March 4, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, noting that the sperm bank worked closely with the “fertility specialist” she used for her intrauterine insemination (IUI). “Only 10 percent of women who go into the California Cryobank to seek out a donor because they want to do parenthood on their own, there’s only 10 percent of people who, like me, who are like, ‘I just want a child and I need a donor.’”

When it came to the qualities she wanted in a donor, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that “looks were probably the lowest on the totem pole for me,” adding, “And I hate to say it, but I also didn’t need them to be extremely smart because I’m not.”

Kent’s donor has a tiny connection to her and ex Randall Emmett’s 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, as his favorite song and poem “both had to do with the ocean.” The reality star went on to note that has not seen adult photos of her donor, as he and other donors can choose for recipients not to view them.

“I did say, ‘What does he look like?’ Because I feel like this baby — and we live in Los Angeles, so that’s great — but the outside world is funny,” Kent shared. “Not everybody is as progressive as we are, and I just felt like, ‘OK, I’m bringing this baby into the world because I so badly want it to be here. But I also want to eliminate as many questions as I possibly can.’”

Kent stated that she wanted her child to “have this same aesthetic look as me, my mom, Ocean” to help avoid them facing tough questions about their parentage and background. “The world is already tough when you come from a totally normal family,” she added. “I don’t want to make it any tougher for them.”

Upon her child’s 18th birthday, the California Cryobank can give them access to their sperm donor “if they do have questions and they want to go and find their dad,” Kent explained.

Kent announced on Sunday, March 3, that she was expecting her second baby. “I’m expanding my pod,” she captioned an Instagram pic of Ocean looking at her baby bump. The Bravo star previously revealed her plans to undergo IUI in a January interview with Cosmopolitan.

“It’s a road I never thought I would be going down,” she told the outlet earlier this year. “I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I’m so grateful this was an option.”

On Monday’s podcast, Kent revealed that she got pregnant after her first round of IUI. She took multiple pregnancy tests ahead of a holiday trip in December 2023 because the news “didn’t seem real.”

She stated: “I just could not fathom that I was having a second baby on try one. I thought I had a little bit more time to sink into like [becoming a mom again]. I really did. And even my fertility doctor was like, ‘I feel like this was just more of, like, a meet and greet.’ It’s like, ‘Hey, nice to meet you. Here you go. Bye!’ It was so fast.”

Kent also joked that she’s surprised that news of her pregnancy “didn’t get out sooner” after telling several people. “I’m the worst at keeping my own secrets,” she quipped. “I’ll keep yours to the death, but me, I’m like, ‘Who can I tell?’”