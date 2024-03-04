Lala Kent is pregnant with her second baby, just over one month after revealing her intrauterine insemination (IUI) plans.

“I’m expanding my pod,” Kent, 33, captioned an Instagram photo of her daughter Ocean, who turns 3 this month, alongside her exposed baby bump on Sunday, March 3.

The announcement comes just over one month after the Vanderpump Rules star went public with her

“It’s a road that I never thought I would be going down,” Kent told Cosmopolitan in a January 30 interview. “I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I’m so grateful this was an option.”

Kent and Ocean’s father, Randall Emmett, split in October 2021, seven months after Ocean’s birth. While Kent hasn’t found the right partner yet, she has long known that she wants more children.

“I definitely want to have another baby,” Kent exclusively told Us Weekly two months after welcoming her daughter. “It doesn’t have to be right away because I am just so in love, and I want to enjoy Ocean, for as long as possible. It’s like, ‘Clock is ticking, you better have another baby.’”

By July 2022, Kent shared with Us that she was not planning to wait for a coparent. “The short answer to your question is yes, I would love more kids. Don’t want more baby daddies, but I do want more kids,” she said at the time. “[A sperm donor] for me is the only option that I would consider. I’m a little gun-shy right now.”

In her January interview, Kent told Cosmo that she found a donor with whom she felt a connection. “The moment I found this donor, it just spoke to me,” she explained. “He felt like my baby daddy. So that’s where we’re at. The moment I can go forward with the IUI, then we’ll be there.”

The Bravo star added that she wanted to be open about her experience trying to get pregnant while single to help others who are in a similar spot.

“I felt this need to start talking about it because there are women out in the world who sit there and wait for a man to come into the picture and are just yearning for children even though there is another way to get pregnant,” Kent said. “If you want children and are only waiting for ‘that person’ to come into your life, let’s talk about a different route that we can take.”