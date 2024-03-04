Pregnant Lala Kent shared her daughter Ocean’s reaction to the news that she is going to be a big sister.

“I didn’t really tell her in some big way,” Kent, 33, said on the Monday, March 4, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “She wanted to sit on me or something and I said, ‘OK, we have to be really careful because, guess what? Mama has a baby in her belly.'”

The Vanderpump Rules star recalled her 2-year-old not being surprised by the news, adding, “She goes, ‘Do you have a baby in your belly?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ And she goes, ‘Well, let me see.'”

Kent’s mother, Lisa, who was on the podcast as well, said Ocean pointed out that she “doesn’t have a baby” in her own stomach.

“She goes, ‘I don’t have a baby in my belly.’ I was like, ‘That is correct,'” Kent joked on the episode.

The details about Ocean’s reaction come one day after Kent announced her pregnancy. “I’m expanding my pod,” she captioned an Instagram photo on Sunday, March 3, of Ocean looking at her baby bump.

Kent became a mother when she welcomed Ocean in 2021 with now-ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. Since their high-profile split, Kent has hinted at her plans to have another child — but without a partner.

“I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved,” she said about considering a sperm donor during a “Scheananigans” podcast episode in November 2022. “There’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live. I’m not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s—t that has happened in my life.”

Earlier this year, Kent confirmed in an interview with Cosmopolitan that she was going through the process of intrauterine insemination (IUI).

“It’s a road I never thought I would be going down,” she explained at the time. “I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I’m so grateful this was an option.”

Kent elaborated on how she picked a donor on Monday’s podcast.

“I don’t care about looks. And you know, genetics are fickle. You could have two people from the same mom and dad and they look nothing alike. I get that,” she recalled. “But I did say, ‘What does he look like?’

The reality star wanted to “eliminate as many questions” as possible, adding, “So I was like, ‘I would prefer that this baby kind of have the same aesthetic look as me, my mom [and] Ocean.’ So when they come into this world, it’s not only like, ‘You don’t have a dad because I got you from a donor.'”

Kent concluded, “I just want to eliminate any sort of toughness for them. Because the world is already tough when you come from a totally normal family. I don’t want to make it any tougher for them.”