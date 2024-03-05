While Lala Kent is raising her children as a single mom, the Vanderpump Rules star assured fans that she has a “pod of orcas” helping her.

“I never expected to be raising not one but two children in the type of household that I’m in,” Kent, 33, admitted during an Amazon Live on Tuesday, March 5. “I always say I’m raising my daughter Ocean, and I’ll be raising this new baby with my mom. My mom is a tremendous help, and she helps coparent. But I have a pod around me. I say we’re like a pod of orcas. No one ever leaves the pod. We just keep adding to it.”

While acknowledging that her dynamic “may not look normal to most people,” she said her children are “going to be surrounded by so much love.”

“I think that the word ‘dad’ is an honor and a privilege, and that word is not just something that should be handed out,” she said. “And there are so many men in Ocean’s life, that will be in this baby’s life, that truly have taken on the role of a dad.”

Related: Lala Kent's Candid Quotes About Having Baby No. 2 Via a Donor Lala Kent has made her feelings about expanding her family clear over the years. The Vanderpump Rules star first became a mother when she welcomed daughter Ocean with then-fiancé Randall Emmett in March 2021. Kent, who got engaged to the director in 2019, offered a candid glimpse at the ups and downs during her pregnancy. […]

Kent — who welcomed daughter Ocean in 2021 with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett — added that “the best part” about her “baby daddy” is that he “does not exist.” (Kent and Emmett split seven months after Ocean’s arrival.)

“I have been pretty open about wanting to really have full control of — I guess not my child, but having them around me all the time,” she said. “I went through a really hard time with my past and just with Ocean, and I will say, my heart will always be up for grabs. I believe in love. I know that I will find love again, but for me, my child will never be up for grabs again.”

Kent announced her latest pregnancy earlier this month via Instagram. “I’m expanding my pod,” Kent captioned her post, alongside a snap of Ocean smiling next to her exposed baby bump.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History When viewers were introduced to staff at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant during Vanderpump Rules‘ 2013 premiere, it was clear everyone was intertwined in one another’s love lives. From Stassi Schroeder‘s rocky relationship with Jax Taylor, which took a turn when he hooked up with her best friend Kristen Doute, to Peter Madrigal’s casual connections to several […]

Months after welcoming Ocean, Kent exclusively told Us Weekly that she “definitely” wanted to expand her family further.

“It doesn’t have to be right away because I am just so in love, and I want to enjoy Ocean, for as long as possible,” she told Us in May 2021. “It’s like, ‘Clock is ticking, you better have another baby.’”

In July 2022, Kent shared with Us that she wasn’t planning to wait for a partner before adding to her brood. “The short answer to your question is yes, I would love more kids. Don’t want more baby daddies, but I do want more kids. [A sperm donor] for me is the only option that I would consider.”