Lala Kent already has baby No. 3 on the brain after announcing her second pregnancy.

Kent, 33, revealed during the Wednesday, March 6, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast that she has “a lot of sperm left over” from her donor, “so we can always go for round three.” (In January, Kent shared her plans to use intrauterine insemination to expand her family.)

Despite not knowing the sex of her second baby, Kent said she’ll be happy regardless of whether she has a boy or a girl, sharing the sentiment she told former Vanderpump Rules costar Stassi Schroeder.

“This is what I told Stassi, I said to her, ‘If it’s a boy, I’m going to be so excited, it’s going to be, like, a new experience. I’m going to be a little nervous because it’s the unknown, right?’” she said. “‘If it’s a girl, I will have a sigh of relief, not because I don’t want a boy, but because I know what to expect. I’m a Virgo, I like to know the drill.’”

Kent announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Sunday, March 3, writing, “I’m expanding my pod.” She shared a sweet snap of daughter Ocean — whom she welcomed in 2021 with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett — smiling next to her exposed baby bump. (Kent and Emmett, 52, split several months after Ocean’s arrival.)

While recalling finding out about her pregnancy, Kent revealed during a bonus podcast episode that Schroeder, 35, was the “second person” she told. “We’re very in sync in a lot of different ways,” Kent said of their friendship on Monday, March 4.

Schroeder is a mom of two, sharing daughter Hartford, 3, and son Messer, 5 months, with husband Beau Clark.

“She loves being a mom, right, and so do I. She’s also very honest about being a mom. She’s also out there really working her ass off,” Kent said. “There’s just so much that we have in common where we can talk to each other, and it just feels like I get what I need from that friendship. I feel like we’ve become extremely close.”

Months after welcoming Ocean, Kent exclusively told Us Weekly that she “definitely” wanted to expand her family.

“It doesn’t have to be right away because I am just so in love, and I want to enjoy Ocean, for as long as possible,” she said in May 2021. “It’s like, ‘Clock is ticking, you better have another baby.’”