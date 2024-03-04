Lala Kent detailed how she’s grown “extremely close” to Stassi Schroeder before her pregnancy with baby No. 2.

“She loves being a mom, right, and so do I. She’s also very honest about being a mom. She’s also out there really working her ass off,” Kent, 33 said during the Monday, March 4 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “There’s just so much that we have in common where we can talk to each other, and it just feels like I get what I need from that friendship. I feel like we’ve become extremely close.”

Kent revealed that Schroeder, 35, was the “second person” she told about the pregnancy. “We’re very in sync in a lot of different ways,” Kent added of their friendship.

Schroeder is already a mom of two — she shares daughter Hartford, 3, and son Messer, 5 months with husband Beau Clark — and has offered Kent advice about balancing more than one kid.

Kent revealed on Sunday, March 3, that she was gearing up to welcome her second baby. “I’m expanding my pod,” she announced in an Instagram post. In the photo, Kent showed off her growing baby bump while standing alongside daughter Ocean, 2, whom she shares with ex-fiancée Randall Emmett.

Earlier this year, Kent revealed that she was undergoing the process of intrauterine insemination (IUI) to try for a second baby.

“It’s a road that I never thought I would be going down,” Kent said in a Cosmopolitan profile published on January 30. “I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I’m so grateful this was an option.”

When it came to choosing a sperm donor, Kent said during Monday’s podcast episode that she had help from her “fertility specialist” and the California Cryobank.

“Looks were probably the lowest on the totem pole for me,” she admitted, when revealing the process of choosing a donor. “And I hate to say it, but I also didn’t need them to be extremely smart because I’m not.”

However, Kent did want to know what her donor looked like for one specific reason.

“I feel like this baby — and we live in Los Angeles, so that’s great — but the outside world is funny,” she explained. “Not everybody is as progressive as we are, and I just felt like, ‘OK, I’m bringing this baby into the world because I so badly want it to be here. But I also want to eliminate as many questions as I possibly can.’”

That being said, Kent looked for someone who would “have this same aesthetic look as me, my mom, Ocean” to lessen questions. “The world is already tough when you come from a totally normal family,” she said. “I don’t want to make it any tougher for them.”