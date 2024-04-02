Your account
Ariana Madix and the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Serves Up High-Fashion Drama at Season 11 Reunion

See the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion Looks 020
11
Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney. Bravo (3)

The cast of Vanderpump Rules brought their fashion A-game to the season 11 reunion.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere, Bravo released the first official pics from the special, which saw Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and more in high-fashion gowns.

Madix went for a “futuristic” and “naked” look, per Bravo, rocking a $1,100 sheer bodysuit and matching maxi skirt from LaQuan Smith. She paired the navy blue ensemble with silver pumps from Alexandre Birman and Bottega Veneta silver earrings.

For glam, her blonde hair was styled in an updo by Emily Dawn. Her makeup featured long lashes and pink lips, done by Debra Ferullo.

Last month, Madix exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how “difficult” it was for her to film season 11. Production began amid news that her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheated on her with their costar and friend Raquel (Rachel) Leviss. “I was going through the most difficult time of my life and I allowed all times and moments of my healing process to be shown and not just come out and say, ‘Hey, I’m healed everybody,’” she told Us. “I put on my makeup, showed up to all my call times, I put on an outfit and I put myself out there. I’m proud of myself for doing it.”

Bravo has not yet announced an air date for the season 11 reunion.

Keep scrolling to see all the looks from the Vanderpump Rules reunion:

