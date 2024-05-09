The Valley has been renewed for a second season following its explosive debut on Bravo.

The network announced the news on Thursday, May 9, prompting cast members Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute and more to react.

“Surprise! The Valley‘s back for season 2,” Doute, 41, said in a video via her Instagram Story, which featured boyfriend and cast member Luke Broderick. “Who’s ready?”

Cartwright, 35, wrote in an Instagram Story of her own, “We are coming back, y’all!!! Confirmed today season 2 is happening!! Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Along with Cartwright and Doute’s commentary about the show’s renewal, cast members Jax Taylor, Danny Booko, Michelle Lally and Jesse Lally shared the news with their followers, reposting various slides with the announcement via Instagram.

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, The Valley also stars husband-wife duo Jason Caperna and Janet Caperna, Nia Booko, Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham. It is unclear if there will be any new additions to the cast.

The series, which premiered in March, follows “a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships,” according to the show’s official synopsis.

The news comes amid the Valley‘s drama-filled first season, which is currently airing on Bravo.

While speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in April, Cartwright – who separated from Taylor, 44, in February after filming wrapped – teased what fans can expect as the rest of the season plays out onscreen.

“It’s only going to get crazier. This is just the start,” the former Vanderpump Rules star told Us. “And then everybody’s just mad at each other all summer.”

Cartwright also explained how reality TV fans would get to see her and Taylor in a different light since their VPR exit in 2020 after season 8. (Taylor starred on the long-running series from season 1 through season 8; Cartwright joined the show in season 4 as a guest before becoming a main cast member in season 6.)

“Because we’re parents now, it’s so different than what you guys have seen in the past, and at that time, we were in a better place in our marriage and our lives. So I was just excited to show family,” she said. “Last time we were on TV was our wedding, so we’ve been married for over four years now, almost five. So it’s been a while.” (The estranged couple tied the knot in a televised ceremony at the Kentucky Castle in 2019. They welcomed son Cruz, 3, in April 2021.)

Cartwright and Taylor aren’t the only Valley couple who’ve separated.

Michelle and Jesse, who wed in 2018, called it quits in October last year two days after celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. Us later broke the news of their breakup just days before The Valley premiered.

Both parties have since moved on. Michelle is rumored to be dating financial adviser Aaron Nosler, while Jesse is dating Lacy Nicole. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at Sparkle’s Drag Spectacular at the Comedy Chateau in Hollywood earlier this month.

“I’m super happy with her,” Jesse told Us. “We’ve been great friends and we newly started dating. She’s just an incredible personality and she’s such a loving soul.”

During an appearance on Cartwright and Taylor’s “When Reality Hits” podcast in April, Michelle gave fans more insight about her and Jesse’s decision to start dating new people after their split.

“We both decided to start dating. We are both dating and I do now have a boyfriend and I’m really happy about that. We are very much aligned,” she said. “I feel like instantly when I met him, we aligned with each other. We have the same values, hobbies and it has been very easy. We don’t fight and I’m just so happy all the time.”