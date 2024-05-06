The Valley’s Nia Sanchez continues to be a cheerleader for Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voight after she resigned from her title.

“Let’s support our queen @noeliavoigt,” Sanchez, 34, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 6. “Being #MissUSA is one of the most incredible experiences of my life. I can only imagine what is going on with Noelia to get to the point that she needs to resign as Miss USA. Sending lots of love to our Latina queen and I wish her so much luck on her next endeavor.”

Voight, 24, later saw the post and expressed gratitude for Sanchez’s encouragement over her decision.

“I love you Nia!!! ❤️,” she wrote in the comments section. “Thank you thank you thank you for your support.”

Before joining the cast of The Valley, Sanchez had experience with beauty pageants. She received the title of Miss USA 2014 while representing Nevada. The “Hold My Crown” podcast host later competed in Miss Universe 2014 and became the first runner-up to Paulina Vega of Colombia.

Sanchez has since moved on from the pageantry world – minus some personal coaching – and is now sharing her life with Bravo. On season 1 of The Valley, cameras have rolled as the beauty queen navigates raising three kids under two with her husband Danny Booko.

In recent episodes, Sanchez opened up about postpartum and feeling the “mommy blues” after welcoming her twins Isabelle Marie and Zariah Rose in June 2023. She vowed to receive help to be the best wife and mother to her family.

For Voight, her mental health played a role in her decision to step away from her pageant roles.

“I realize this may come as a large shock to many,” she shared via Instagram when announcing her resignation. “Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth. A million thank you’s to all of you for your constant and unwavering support. Time to write the next chapter. I hope you’ll stick around to see what’s next.”

In a separate post, the Miss USA organization thanked Voight for her services. They also sent well wishes for her next chapter.

“We respect and support Noelia’s decision to step down from her duties,” the organization said in a statement via Instagram. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time. We are currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor, and we will soon announce the crowning of the new Miss USA.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.